Missionary sex is in for 2025. Quite frankly, I am over the slander of this position being basic. Yes, its reputation as a reliable position means many folks assume it’s boring, but it’s not. After all, there are a few amazing ways to spice up the missionary position for your next bedroom (or couch) romp.

In case you need a refresher, the giving partner from above penetrates by lying in a push-up position over the receiving partner who lies on their back with their legs spread. Not only does this allow for sensual penetration, but the closeness it offers with your partner (or hookup) means that you can see, kiss, or whisper naughty things to them, upping the intensity of this tried and true position.

Don’t just take my word for it, though. According to a study by Bumble in 2023, Gen Z’s top position for getting down and dirty is missionary — but, sometimes, just missionary isn’t enough to get you goin’. However, don’t worry: there are definitely some ways to take missionary to the next level, and make things extra spicy while still offering those romantic feel-good feelings.

So grab your partner, get comfy, and these eight ways to spice up missionary sex. (You’re welcome!)

Add some support. Get some new angles for penetration by adding a pillow under the receiving partner’s hips. To transform this position into something completely new have the receiving partner lift their hips in a bridge position. It’s classic but still spicy. Bring in a toy. Whether you grab your favorite vibrator or try something new, extra stimulation is sure to make this classic position feel new and exciting. Photo by We-Vibe WOW Tech on Unsplash Grab Something Sweet. Spice up stimulation to those erogenous zones by grabbing a can of whipped cream or some chocolate syrup. Sweet treats are definitely in for 2025 so why not enjoy them in between the sheets? Try in front of a mirror. Remember how much the world loved the Bridgerton mirror scene? It’s cause adding in a mirror when you are getting spicy makes everything extra hot. Just grab your partner and the biggest mirror you can find and get comfy, or have the receiving partner grab a handheld mirror and hold it to watch penetration happen. Make a v. Add a little extra tension by having the receiving partner open their legs wide. The giving partner should hold their ankles while penetrating. This is sure to leave you both seeing stars. Kiss more, and kiss everywhere. You can spice things up with some erogenous zone stimulation, but keep missionary romantic by having the giving partner kiss the neck of the receiving partner. This adds extra stimulation while still keeping partners close. (The ears and collarbones are also erogenous zones — so get to kissin’! Photo by We-Vibe WOW Tech from Unsplash Try a sensual massage. Make this position extra sensual by adding in a little massage. Get a bottle of body oil and touch as much of your partner as possible before, after, and during penetration. Close your legs (kind of). Switch up the positioning by having the receiving partner lie on their back with their legs together. Then, have the giving partner penetrate in a pushup position but with their legs on the outside of the receiving partner. This adds a little more friction and changes the game in terms of sensation.

Cheers to missionary being your new favorite position in 2025!