Here Are The 5 Best Sex Positions For Your First Time With A New Partner

Having sex with a new partner can be exciting… and also pretty anxiety-inducing. No two partners are the same, so there can definitely be a learning curve when hooking up with someone new. Luckily, there are some tried-and-true sex positions you can try to make things a little more natural — because you don’t want to try any wild sex positions right off the bat, right?

But before you dive in, be sure to touch base on your and your partner’s preferences with a quick conversation beforehand. This allows you and your partner to be on the same page sexually. This conversation doesn’t have to be dry; it can help build sexual tension and reduce anxiety and stress. It can help build even more excitement about what you’re going to do. Remember: consent and communication are key. (Not to mention, they’re pretty hot, too.)

When the time comes to have sex with a new partner, you want positions that are easy to get into, reliable, and pleasurable for all parties involved. So, get ready to get down and dirty, bestie: Here are five of the best sex positions for your first time with a new partner. And, hopefully, it won’t be your last time, too. (Wink.)