Here Are The 5 Best Sex Positions For Your First Time With A New Partner

Having sex with a new partner can be exciting… and also pretty anxiety-inducing. No two partners are the same, so there can definitely be a learning curve when hooking up with someone new. Luckily, there are some tried-and-true sex positions you can try to make things a little more natural — because you don’t want to try any wild sex positions right off the bat, right?
But before you dive in, be sure to touch base on your and your partner’s preferences with a quick conversation beforehand. This allows you and your partner to be on the same page sexually. This conversation doesn’t have to be dry; it can help build sexual tension and reduce anxiety and stress. It can help build even more excitement about what you’re going to do. Remember: consent and communication are key. (Not to mention, they’re pretty hot, too.)
When the time comes to have sex with a new partner, you want positions that are easy to get into, reliable, and pleasurable for all parties involved. So, get ready to get down and dirty, bestie: Here are five of the best sex positions for your first time with a new partner. And, hopefully, it won’t be your last time, too. (Wink.)
- Spooning
It’s intense and intimate, but so good (and easy AF). In this position, have the giving partner lay behind the receiving partner in the spooning position — penetrating from the back. From there, both partners can grind and stimulate each other’s sensitive areas.
- Missionary
Old faithful, but it is for a reason. You think that this position is vanilla, but the eye contact and dirty talk can make it nothing of the sort. With the giving partner on top, there are so many ways to spice up this classic position — so, try ’em out!
- Doggy
No eye-contact required… if you’re into that. In this position, the giving partner penetrated the receiving partner from behind (who is on all-fours). This position can be a bit much, so be sure to communicate with your partner about what (and how) you’re feeling.
- Cowgirl
Ride it! For this position, the giving partner lays on the bed as the receiving partner climbs on top, penetrating from underneath. Then, the partner on top can ride and grind until they achieve max pleasure. Super hot.
- Mutual masturbation
You know your body best. Mutual masturbation is when partners use their hands or toys to stimulate each other’s, or their own, genitals. Eye contact can make this super spicy, and mutual masturbation is a great way to connect during sex for a more intimate experience.