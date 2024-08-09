4 Standing Sex Positions, Because You *Know* You Want To Try It

As summer wraps up, I know life gets super busy. And let’s be real — when it comes to snagging those last-minute summer flings before heading back to campus, finding a bed isn’t always on the agenda. Enter standing sex — the ultimate solution for those spontaneous moments when you just can’t wait.

Just picture it: you and your partner all wrapped up in each other, creating your own steamy scene. And no bed is necessary! Honestly, some of the hottest moments in our favorite shows happen while standing, so why not take a page from their book? These positions are perfect for those quickies when you’re in the mood and feeling adventurous. Whether it’s against the kitchen counter, on the sofa, in the shower, or any other spot that calls for a little action, standing sex is super practical.

Now, we know height differences can be a little tricky, but there’s something undeniable about doing it upright. With a little creativity and maybe a boost from your partner, you can truly make these final summer days absolutely unforgettable. So, it’s time to stand up and start using these four standing sex positions.

Ballet Dancer Start by facing each other, and lift one leg and wrap it around your giving partner’s butt as they penetrate. (You might have to get on your tip-toes here!) It’s all about pulling them closer with that leg of yours and twirling in this intimate embrace. Let your inner prima ballerina shine with each gentle sway into you, and you’ll be pirouetting into their heart. This position is an on-point routine for making out, and trust me, you’ll be dirty dancing in passion all night long. From the back If you’re feeling adventurous, try bending over a kitchen counter or the bathroom sink while your partner takes charge and penetrates from behind, whether it’s with their genitalia or that trusty ol’ dildo. Pro-tip: Doing it in front of the bathroom mirror will definitely awaken your inner voyeur. It’s also a fantastic position for exploring anal action, if you’re up for it. Standing Missionary Since this is an oldie but a goodie, let’s upgrade it by trying it with both parties standing up. Lie on the edge of the bed, a desk, kitchen counter, laundry machine, or whatever works. Then, have the standing (and giving) partner position themselves in front of you, placing your legs over their shoulders. This position allows for deep penetration and gives you the opportunity to manually stimulate your (or your partner’s clitoris) during the action. You can even challenge your partner to maintain their balance while you guide the rhythm — after all, a little wobble can lead to a lot of laughter. Standing Oral Have either you or your partner stand tall while the other gets down on their knees, ready to dive into some serious pleasure. If your partner has a vulva, this position is perfect for some double action — think finger play paired with some delicious oral attention on that sweet spot. If they’re packing a penis, well, it’s time for a sizzling blowjob with their hands playfully tied behind their head. And when things are heating up, add a playful tug or a gentle nibble and just watch them struggle to keep standing.

Whether you’re twirling like a ballerina or getting wild in the kitchen, standing sex is all about embracing spontaneity and having a blast. So, get out there and stand up for some steamy fun.