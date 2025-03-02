Is anyone else crying over Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s 2025 Oscars performance? ICYMI, the two joined forces on the stage to deliver an incredible medley of songs from The Wizard Of Oz, The Wiz, and (of course) Wicked. But in the midst of the electrifying performance, eagle-eyed fans were able to pick up on an adorable detail: a shoe on the back of Grande’s Oscars dress.

After opening the show with her rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow,” Grande turned her back to reveal a glittering red shoe on the back of her (equally as) glittering red dress. Then, her Wicked co-star, Erivo, joined her on stage to sing “Home,” from The Wiz, as Grande watched lovingly from the wings. (Honestly, same.) The two closed out the opening number by singing “Defying Gravity” as the audience — and also the folks at home (meaning me) — gave them both a much-deserved standing ovation.

Another thing that deserved a standing ovation? You guessed it — that lil’ shoe jutting out of Grande’s back. (But in a cool and chic way… not in a The Substance way.) And yeah, while fans were quick to praise the two’s performance on X/Twitter, they were also sure to talk about the subtle Wicked Easter egg… and who could blame ‘em?

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

the shoe on the back of arianas gown …

IM OBSESSED. — ‎ً (@intalextual) March 3, 2025

the red ruby shoe on the back of Ariana’s dress?$,!: oh she taking it — ‎⎊ jackie ‎⍟🇰🇪 (@kuntykendi) March 3, 2025

the little red shoe on the back of ariana’s dress is SOOOO cute — lindsay (@myholyrevival) March 3, 2025

ARIANAS OUTFIT… THE SHOE ON THE BACK IM GAGGED — katie (@yourenotkatie) March 3, 2025

ARIANA IS A SHOE R U KIDDING — kirsten (@kerstuhn) March 3, 2025

I gotta admit though… it’s also kind of hilarious?

im still laughing at the shoe on ariana’s back — high body count hair (@infinityguitarz) March 3, 2025

Not much about that opening could’ve been predicted and at the very very very bottom of the list of possibilities was Ariana *BEING* the shoe — ashley (@ashleybourgouin) March 3, 2025

Ariana being the shoe is killing me 😭 #Oscars — princess (@lynnloveyyy) March 3, 2025

Anyway, I’m still gagged. Probably will be for a while. (*Insert “Defying Gravity” riff here.*)