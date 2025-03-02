Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
ariana grande performing at the oscars
Photo by Kevin Winter / Staff
Yes, That Really Was A Shoe On The Back Of Ari’s Oscars Dress

Julianna Marie

Is anyone else crying over Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s 2025 Oscars performance? ICYMI, the two joined forces on the stage to deliver an incredible medley of songs from The Wizard Of Oz, The Wiz, and (of course) Wicked. But in the midst of the electrifying performance, eagle-eyed fans were able to pick up on an adorable detail: a shoe on the back of Grande’s Oscars dress.

After opening the show with her rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow,” Grande turned her back to reveal a glittering red shoe on the back of her (equally as) glittering red dress. Then, her Wicked co-star, Erivo, joined her on stage to sing “Home,” from The Wiz, as Grande watched lovingly from the wings. (Honestly, same.) The two closed out the opening number by singing “Defying Gravity” as the audience — and also the folks at home (meaning me) — gave them both a much-deserved standing ovation.

Another thing that deserved a standing ovation? You guessed it — that lil’ shoe jutting out of Grande’s back. (But in a cool and chic way… not in a The Substance way.) And yeah, while fans were quick to praise the two’s performance on X/Twitter, they were also sure to talk about the subtle Wicked Easter egg… and who could blame ‘em?

cynthia erivo and ariana grande performing at the 2025 oscars
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

I gotta admit though… it’s also kind of hilarious?

Anyway, I’m still gagged. Probably will be for a while. (*Insert “Defying Gravity” riff here.*)

