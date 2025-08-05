Gen Z’s Still The Life Of The Party — Just Without The Tequila

On any given weekend at Pace University, bass booms from dorm windows and crowds gather on house porches, Solo cups in hand. For Sarah, 20, this party scene once felt like a rite of passage. Like many students, she arrived on campus expecting to bond over clinking cups, blurry memories, and shared hangovers. But just before her freshman year, after months of feeling drained and disconnected, she paused to ask herself a simple question: What if I just didn’t drink? “I started rethinking my relationship with alcohol after I just graduated from high school,” she tells Her Campus. “I had severe anxiety at the time, and prior to becoming sober, I was super comfortable with drinking more than a healthy amount.”

But it’s not just Sarah — more and more college students are beginning to ask the same question. They’re changing what goes into their cups — and, in turn, reshaping campus party culture. According to the No/Low Alcohol Strategic Study, 75% of Gen Z consumers reported cutting back on their drinking in the past six months, which is more than millennials (74%), Gen X (66%), or boomers (55%).

However, stepping back from alcohol doesn’t mean stepping away from social life. Instead, these students are rewriting the script: swapping shots for mocktails and bar crawls for late-night coffee shop hangs. Some are fully sober while others fall under the “sober curious” umbrella, testing what it feels like to socialize without a buzz. Either way, their presence is quietly redefining what fun looks like on campus and beyond.

Drinking is still deeply embedded in college life. “Going through college and into adult life, everyone drinks at almost any event, so it’s definitely a fear of not looking cool or not getting it like others do,” says Aurora, 22. But Gen Z is proving that connection and joy don’t require a chemical boost. For these students, it’s not about missing out — it’s about showing up differently, and still having a damn good time.

What is the sober curious movement?

Whether or not students drank before college, many begin to evaluate their relationship with alcohol once they head to campus. According to Anna, 23, “I never drank [to begin with], but I started to rethink my relationship with being sober when I got to college because a lot of people around me were drinking. If there was a party or gathering with alcohol, sometimes I would think, ‘Why not?’ But in the end, I just couldn’t come up with a good enough reason to drink — especially if I was already having a good time with everyone.”

The “sober curious” movement pushes back against the idea that alcohol is a necessary part of socializing or unwinding. “The term ‘sober curious’ is credited to Ruby Warrington. Author of Sober Curious, Warrington initiates the question, or the curiosity, around the societal or personal reasons that trigger you to drink,” says Marisa Savic, PMHNP at Eleanor Health, a virtual outpatient addiction and mental health care program. “The goal is to become more mindful of your relationship with alcohol, evaluating whether drinking enriches or detracts from your overall health and wellbeing.”

Feeling that paranoia of getting COVID around large crowds still impacts me, and most of those settings of large crowds also involve drinking, so that factor probably influenced me not [to drink]. Anna, 23

Being sober curious isn’t about adopting a strict label — it’s about practicing intentionality. It starts with simple but powerful questions: Why do I drink? What would my life look like if I didn’t? The mindset encourages people to examine their drinking habits — when, why, and how often they drink — and consider whether cutting back or cutting it out entirely might better support their physical health, mental clarity, or personal goals.

For Anna, this happened during COVID. “The pandemic influenced my view of partying, and being at bars and clubs as well,” she admits. “Feeling that paranoia of getting COVID around large crowds still impacts me, and most of those settings of large crowds also involve drinking, so that factor probably influenced me not [to drink].”

And the shift isn’t just anecdotal. Recent Gallup data shows that young adults in the U.S. are drinking less than past generations: only about half of Gen Zers have ever consumed alcohol, and just 20% of Americans aged 21 to 28 say they drink regularly.

Why try going sober?

Students step away from alcohol for a range of reasons. “Gen Z’s sober curious movement, which includes full abstinence to generally low consumption of alcohol, has been growing out of Gen Z’s improved self-awareness, focus on mental and physical health, and access to more information,” says Lauren Freymuth, a therapist with Mindpath Health.

For many, it’s tied to mental health — managing anxiety, stabilizing mood, or avoiding emotional lows triggered by drinking. “My dad passed away from an overdose when I was in high school, so watching the process of something so horrific was always in the back of my mind,” says Sarah, now a rising senior. “I decided to take a break from drinking as I felt I overrelied on it, and felt that it was possibly making my anxiety worse.” Others prioritize performance, aiming to stay focused for class, sports, or work. Some are in recovery. Others just never liked how alcohol made them feel. “I’m pretty glad I don’t partake in it,” Aurora says. “Especially when it comes to blacking out or being hungover.”

It took me a little while to get to this point, but going through college sober, you kind of learn how to deal with it and learn to enjoy it. Sarah, 20

The rise of wellness culture plays a big role, too. “Gen Z has disrupted the status quo in a number of areas and has been generally more self-care conscious, with their emphasis on skin care routines, hydration, mental wellbeing, and work-life balance,” says Freymuth. “Therefore, sober curiosity has reformatted their socializations and community from stereotypical college campus party scene with heavy alcohol/drug consumption to coffee shops, hobby-sharing, or nature-oriented priorities.” Opting out of alcohol is no longer seen as restrictive or a red flag — it’s increasingly viewed as a thoughtful, empowering choice.

So, what does partying really look like for sober Gen Zers?

Instead of beer pong and keg stands, think themed holiday potlucks, DIY concerts in someone’s backyard, bonfires with acoustic guitars, or craft nights fueled by bubble tea and playlists. While some sober or sober-curious students still dip into the traditional college party scene — solo cup in hand, filled with soda or a non-alcoholic seltzer — many are choosing to create their own spaces from the ground up. “We spend time together by doing things like going out to get coffee, going to parks, making dinners together, or having movie nights,” says Anna. “I don’t personally feel like I am missing out on something because I have found friends who are super supportive, and we have found ways to have a lot of fun without drinking.”

And according to Sarah, “A fun night out can be so many things! I just as much like going to parties and/or being in a sociable crowd. It took me a little while to get to this point, but going through college sober, you kind of learn how to deal with it and learn to enjoy it. My go-to fun night would most likely be hanging out with a group of my friends, like a backyard get-together.”

On many campuses, students are launching sober social groups, hosting everything from alcohol-free dance nights to movie outings and late-night food crawls. These gatherings offer inclusive, pressure-free spaces for connection — no drinks required. Even traditionally alcohol-centric spaces like Greek life are adapting. Some sororities and fraternities now designate “sober sisters” or “sober monitors” during events, while others organize dry socials to support members who choose not to drink.

If I’m just somewhere with friends, I’m fine being completely sober. Aurora, 22

Still, not all social settings are alcohol-free. But even in those environments, Gen Z is finding ways to navigate drinking culture on their own terms. “If I’m just somewhere with friends, I’m fine being completely sober,” says Aurora. “But if other people are drinking, I might get high instead.”

Economic realities also play a role. “Financial constraints have expedited self-limiting alcohol consumption,” notes cultural analyst Freymuth. “$20 drinks at a bar? In this economy? Not for Gen Z.” For a generation that values both well-being and practicality, moderation isn’t just a preference — it’s a mindset.

That doesn’t mean it’s always easy, and the social pressure to drink is still real. “One of the hardest parts of not drinking is having to socially explain myself in those moments,” Sarah says. “Of course, I have a good group of friends who know me and know I don’t drink, but there are a lot of jokes, comments, and other things that make it feel like the ‘norm’ is drinking. Sometimes it is awkward to have to explain oneself, especially if in a new crowd or environment.”

But this discomfort is common, and it’s often a key part of what makes the sober curious journey so challenging at first. “When you begin your sober conscious journey, you may experience pushback from those in your social circle,” Savic explains. “Many find the sober curious lifestyle as a good way to identify the difference between drinking buddies and true friends who support your decision. Sober curiosity can give these social moments with friends deeper meaning.”

Being the only one without a cup in hand can sometimes feel like being on the outside looking in. But many students say the tradeoff is worth it. “I used to make plans as a way to have an opportunity to drink, and anything fun was categorized by me being under the influence,” Sarah shares. “Now I can feel present in moments and experience true human connection.”

At the end of the day, sober and sober curious students aren’t outliers anymore. They’re part of a growing redefinition of what college life can look like. And for Anna, Aurora, and Sarah, the fun didn’t end when the drinking did. They still stay out late, dance until their legs ache, and laugh so hard they lose their voices. Together, this generation is proving that fun, connection, and unforgettable nights don’t have to revolve around alcohol — they just have to be real.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).