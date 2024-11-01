Keep The Buzz Without The Hangover With These Social Tonics

Believe it or not, but more people are choosing to abstain from alcohol recently, and “social tonics” are taking over. ICYMI, these buzzy (literally) drinks contain herbal blends, usually with THC and CBD, that are known to evoke good vibes and relaxed sensations, without the hangover.

In recent years, brands have been meticulously crafting these drinks with unique flavors that appeal to a mature audience, creating an experience that goes beyond the buzz and focuses on the good vibes. The trend is also gaining popularity among the 21+ crowd, who are more health-conscious and open to exploring new ways to unwind outside of alcohol.

Whether you are out with friends or enjoying a nice night in, social tonics offer an appealing option that lacks the traditional consequences of alcoholic drinks. These drinks not only fill the gap left by alcohol but provide benefits ranging from stress relief to mental clarity yet are still equally refreshing and flavor-packed. Whether you’re sober, sober curious, participating in No Alcohol November (heyo!), or just don’t feel like drinking, they are a fantastic way to celebrate without the buzz and maybe you’ll even discover your new favorite go-to drink that keeps the good times coming.

It’s important to note that, since some social tonics are infused with small amounts of THC, CBD, and other hemp-derived ingredients, many brands require you to be 21+. While it is legal to buy cannabis-infused beverages in all 50 states, be sure to stay responsible — even if you’re not drinking alcohol!

parch Parch ($17) Parch prides itself on its research in studying botanical infusions and ancient beverages across Mexico and the Southwestern United States to craft their products. They incorporate active adaptogens into their products that work symbiotically with your body. They have flavors like “Prickly Paloma,” which incorporates bittersweet and citrus flavors, and “Spiced Pinarita,” which is smoky and spicy. See On Parch

ayrloom Ayrlook micro-cider ($40) If your thing is cider, this is for you. Ayrloom is a fifth-generation, family-owned company whose expertise lies in infused cider. They brew their cider with fresh apples grown in upstate New York and infuse it with 1 mg THC and CBD. It has a natural sweetness and that crisp apple finish. Even better, all of their products are gluten-free. Note: You must be 21+ to buy and consume Ayrloom. See On Ayrloom

recess Recess Zero-proof mocktails ($30) Recess is a brand that sells craft mocktails that taste and feel like your favorite cocktails but without the alcohol. You can’t decide on a flavor? The brand made a happy hour sampler that you can purchase just for you! See On Recess

cann Cann ($66) Cann said it themselves: “F*ck hangovers and texts to your ex.” Cann prides itself on spiking their seltzer with a microdose of cannabis and other natural ingredients, promoting their products as a healthier alternative to alcoholic drinks. They realize that alcohol has been the solution to stressors and a way to relax. But for them, it’s Cann, which aims to bring you a buzz that brings out the best of you. Note: You must be 21+ to buy and consume Cann. See On Cann

free af Free AF ($24) Available at a few major retailers, these non-alcoholic cocktails are crafted perfectly to emulate your favorite cocktails. Their mocktails also contain Afterglow, which is a natural botanical extract that mimics the warmth of drinking alcohol but without the alcohol. AF drinks were also designed to be enjoyed by everyone. See On AF Drinks

brez Brez Flow ($35) BREZ uses fast-acting micronized cannabis extracts that are felt within five minutes of your first sip — but they also have a CBD/THC-free alternative made with Lion’s Mane. They claim that it is highly unlikely to feel anxious from their drinks, proving themselves to be a solution to a bad trip. People rave about this being their perfect substitute to the after-work alcoholic drink. Note: You must be 21+ to buy and consume BREZ. See On BREZ