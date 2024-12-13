Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Mikhail Nilov / Pexels
Being Sober During The Holidays Can Be Tough — Here are 30 Affirmations To Help

Sophie Blake

While the holidays can be filled with joy, love, and fun, they can also be stressful — especially if you’re sober. It can be overwhelming looking at your long holiday to-do list or finding out how much you’ve spent on gifts — trust me, I know. These holiday stressors easily pile up, and the pressure of spending time around the cultural phenomenon of holiday drinking can make it harder to navigate. 

The temptation to drink alcohol around the holidays can be almost impossible to avoid, whether you are someone who prefers not to drink, are uncomfortable drinking around family, or are in the process of breaking up with addiction. (Or maybe you’re underage, in which case, drinking is bad!)

But, when you’re in between Friendsmas dinners, holiday office potlucks, family gatherings, and Christmas movie-watch parties, you might find it helpful to use the few minutes of free time you have saying affirmations that help calm you down (or deter you away from your aunt who keeps attempting to pour you a glass of wine). 

So, if you’re looking for some guidance in your sobriety-based affirmations (or, maybe, you’re just looking for general affirmations against holiday temptations that also capture the joy that the holidays are supposed to be) — I got you, bestie. Here are 30 affirmations for navigating the holidays while sober.

30 Affirmations for being sober during the holidays:

  1. I am worthy of joy
  2. Today, I will put all negativity behind me
  3. I am surrounded by people who love me
  4. I am cheering for myself
  5. I am worthy of sobriety
  6. I do not need to be drunk to feel joyful
  7. I will find joy where I am
  8. I am in charge
  9. I am worthy of love and acceptance
  10. I deserve to be sober
  11. I am worthy of healing
  12. I am confident
  13. I am allowed to live the life I deserve
  14. I am cheering for myself
  15. I deserve to relax and enjoy the holidays
  1. Everyone around you is proud of me
  2. I am surrounded by positivity 
  3. I am capable of achieving whatever I put my mind to
  4. I deserve space to protect my peace
  5. I am enjoying the holidays as I should be
  6. I will move through the holidays with ease
  7. I welcome growth this holiday season
  8. I am stronger than my temptation
  9. I am mindful of my surroundings
  10. I celebrate the holidays in a way that is comfortable to me and nothing else
  11. I am an inspiration to others
  12. I have immeasurable worth
  13. Surround yourself with positivity
  14. I am not my mistakes
  15. I am the strongest person I know

Feel free to mix and match and throw your own spin on these, too. And remember: you are worthy of joy, love, and fun — especially this holiday season. 

