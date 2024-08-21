4 Ways To Manage Your Relationship With Alcohol In College

Content warning: This piece discusses alcohol and substance abuse. With college, there’s bound to be parties and plenty of alcohol to pass around. Drinking can be a way to have fun and let loose, but on the flip side, many students can feel pressured to consume alcohol. And when our social lives begin revolving around drinking — between parties, events, and other activities — it can lead to an unhealthy relationship with alcohol.
According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), alcohol is highly prevalent among college students, with 75% of students reporting alcohol use and 37% of students binge drinking. Additionally, according to the 2024 Her Campus Mental Health Survey, 25% of our 580 respondents said drug and alcohol use contributed to poor mental health. With alcohol being so ingrained within the college experience, it can often lead to serious health, and mental health, issues for those who drink excessively — or compulsively rely on alcohol to manage college stresses.
It’s not uncommon for students to witness or experience blackouts and other traumas from excessive drinking. While coming into sight of alcohol in college is inevitable, one should always keep in mind how consuming substances can affect them. If one decides to drink, it’s important to know how they can manage their relationship with alcohol, especially if someone is prone to addiction.
Luckily, for those of you who are interested in drinking or are having trouble finding balance when it comes to alcohol, I spoke with Michelle Beaupre, the clinical director at Villa Oasis, about the ways students can manage their relationship with alcohol when college rolls around.
- educate yourself.
-
It’s always important to know how your drink is going to affect you, and that includes applying safety precautions, like knowing that drinking on an empty stomach isn’t the best idea, for instance.
“Having a good understanding of how alcohol affects your body, mind, and behavior can help you make informed decisions about drinking and whether or not it is worth it for you,” Dr. Beaupre adds. “In other words, when a student knows the potential risks and harms of excessive alcohol consumption, they are more likely to drink responsibly and make better choices.”
Knowing when to stop drinking is especially important, so remember to never push yourself further than you can handle, which brings us to the next point.
- Set limits.
-
Knowing when to quit is vital. Setting realistic standards for yourself and sticking to a schedule can help you create and maintain healthy drinking habits. This could look like limiting how much you drink in one sitting, or even setting a limit for the amount of times you drink a week.
“It’s important to be honest with yourself about your limits and stick to them, even when social pressures may tempt you to exceed them,” Dr. Beaupre shares. “Being firm with your boundaries can prevent you from falling into unhealthy patterns of drinking.”
Settling into a routine can be difficult at first, but you have to trust the process.
- Surround yourself with people who have a healthy relationship with alcohol, or who are sober.
-
Like in many situations, the people around you have a great effect on your behavior and beliefs, so being aware of the people you’re with will keep your drinking habits balanced.
“If you have friends or acquaintances who consistently drink or even pressure you to drink excessively, it may be time to reevaluate those relationships,” warns Dr. Beaupre.
It’s possible that toxic influences can enable your own negative traits to seep through; keeping clear of those that could potentially bring you harm, even if it’s not a conscious effort, will help you maintain a positive relationship with alcohol rather than a negative one.
- Take a step back and identify any warning signs.
-
In addition to knowing the effects of alcohol, understanding the warning signs that you’ve become dependent on drinking is equally as important.
“A very obvious sign [of alcohol dependence] is if they automatically pick up a drink when faced with any kind of emotion or situation. It’s like a kind of reflex — sometimes, they don’t even stop and think about it, they just immediately reach for a drink when something good or bad happens,” Dr. Beaupre says. “This indicates that alcohol has become their go-to coping mechanism in any situation.”
Intense cravings, prioritizing alcohol over responsibilities, drinking in secret, or even increased alcohol tolerance are a few signs of the development of an addiction. As Dr. Beaupre explains, if alcohol is the only thing weighing on your mind, then it’s time to step back and seek help, as the cost of excessive drinking can deeply affect you physically — liver damage, heart disease, and weakened immune system — and emotionally, such as mood swings, depression, anxiety, and memory loss.
“Since all of these aspects are interconnected,” Dr. Beaupre adds, “it can also affect a student’s academic performance and relationships with others. It becomes a vicious cycle as the more they rely on alcohol to cope, the more it negatively impacts their life.”
What should I do if i feel myself developing an unhealthy relationship with alcohol?
The first step toward recovery is asking for help. Whether you’re seeking guidance from family, friends, or a counselor, having a secure support system can make a difference and give you motivation to start making positive changes in your life.
“Another good and important tip is to find other ways to cope with heavy or even normal school-related stress,” Dr. Beaupre says. “Ask others what they do to cope, or try different things until you find what works best for you.”
Exercise, meditation, or creative activities can serve as an emotional outlet for stress or anxiety. Focusing on self-care and surrounding oneself with positive influences are vital to self-improvement, and with time, can ease one’s reliance on alcohol as a coping mechanism. So, if you’re looking to start drinking when college starts back up, or if you’re having difficulty limiting how much alcohol you’re consuming, remember to keep these ideas in mind.
If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).