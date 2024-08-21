4 Ways To Manage Your Relationship With Alcohol In College

Content warning: This piece discusses alcohol and substance abuse. With college, there’s bound to be parties and plenty of alcohol to pass around. Drinking can be a way to have fun and let loose, but on the flip side, many students can feel pressured to consume alcohol. And when our social lives begin revolving around drinking — between parties, events, and other activities — it can lead to an unhealthy relationship with alcohol.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), alcohol is highly prevalent among college students, with 75% of students reporting alcohol use and 37% of students binge drinking. Additionally, according to the 2024 Her Campus Mental Health Survey, 25% of our 580 respondents said drug and alcohol use contributed to poor mental health. With alcohol being so ingrained within the college experience, it can often lead to serious health, and mental health, issues for those who drink excessively — or compulsively rely on alcohol to manage college stresses.

It’s not uncommon for students to witness or experience blackouts and other traumas from excessive drinking. While coming into sight of alcohol in college is inevitable, one should always keep in mind how consuming substances can affect them. If one decides to drink, it’s important to know how they can manage their relationship with alcohol, especially if someone is prone to addiction.

Luckily, for those of you who are interested in drinking or are having trouble finding balance when it comes to alcohol, I spoke with Michelle Beaupre, the clinical director at Villa Oasis, about the ways students can manage their relationship with alcohol when college rolls around.

What should I do if i feel myself developing an unhealthy relationship with alcohol?

The first step toward recovery is asking for help. Whether you’re seeking guidance from family, friends, or a counselor, having a secure support system can make a difference and give you motivation to start making positive changes in your life.

“Another good and important tip is to find other ways to cope with heavy or even normal school-related stress,” Dr. Beaupre says. “Ask others what they do to cope, or try different things until you find what works best for you.”

Exercise, meditation, or creative activities can serve as an emotional outlet for stress or anxiety. Focusing on self-care and surrounding oneself with positive influences are vital to self-improvement, and with time, can ease one’s reliance on alcohol as a coping mechanism. So, if you’re looking to start drinking when college starts back up, or if you’re having difficulty limiting how much alcohol you’re consuming, remember to keep these ideas in mind.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).