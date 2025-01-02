Not Down For Dry January? Try Damp January Instead

January marks new beginnings and fresh mindsets for the new year ahead. Everyone is jotting down the goals that they want to achieve, or at least try to attempt to complete. Some New Year’s resolutions may be cutting down on screen time (trust me, I’m in the minority) or trying that new workout that you’ve been seeing on your FYP on TikTok. Whatever the new year brings you, it is a time to self-reflect and to decide on what will be right for you. And, if you are deciding to cut back on something, alcohol may be one of the factors.

For those looking to cut back on drinking, participating in Dry January has become a popular choice. If you don’t know what Dry January is, it’s basically you saying “no” to alcohol for the entire month of January. This may be hard for some, but it has been proven to be one of the best New Year’s resolutions to take part in. But, what if you can’t hold it in, or don’t want to, for 31 days? That’s where Damp January comes in.

Damp January is when a person chooses to drink alcohol in moderation. Since Damp January still gives those an opportunity to consume alcohol, it can be seen as a more achievable goal of maintaining one’s relationship with alcohol. Taking part in this challenge may seem like a breeze for those who aren’t fully committed to going a full month of no drinking. So, Damp January may be better for you in controlling your alcohol consumption.

Dry January is a lot more strict because you can’t consume any alcohol for a month. However, Damp January has shown to be a lot more successful because, let’s face it, there are going to be people out there who are going to find it hard to give up alcohol for a month.

Damp January, in essence, can help you reevaluate your relationship with alcohol. Instead of completely cutting it out, this month provides you the opportunity to intentionally consume alcohol — like when there’s a celebration or a special night out — rather than mindlessly consuming it, or drinking when you’re stressed.

Based on reactions from social media users, Damp January seems to be more tolerable and easy-going, compared to Dry January. So, if you’re thinking about drinking in moderation and are willing to still give yourself a little edge, then Damp January may be in the books for you!