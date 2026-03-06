If you’re anything like me, then you probably treat every minor holiday like its own grand day of celebration. President’s Day? Sounds like a wine night with my roommates. Fourth of July? Fireworks and shooters. St. Patrick’s Day? I’ll probably be sporting a green wig with a Guinness in hand. However, this upcoming St. Paddy’s Day has me thinking — what if, instead of drinking, I just engaged in some wild sex to celebrate? Because, after all, who doesn’t love St. Patrick’s Day sex positions?

Let’s be real — if St Patrick’s Day has taught us anything, it’s that the holiday is basically an excuse to flirt with strangers while wearing something green and shouting “Kiss me, I’m Irish!” to anyone who walks by. Between the spontaneous kisses and the long-standing tradition of pinching anyone who isn’t wearing green — if you’re into that, wink — St. Paddy’s Day is already full of flirty energy.

So, if you’re already in the spirit of a little luck and a lot of flirtatiousness, why not take this energy to the bedroom with you? Consider this your guide to turn St. Patrick’s Day into a very lucky night — no bar crawl required. Whether you’re celebrating with your partner, a situationship, or the cute stranger you brought home after last call, these five St. Patrick’s Day sex positions might just make you feel like you found the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. It’s the luck of the Irish, after all.

The Leprechaun Lap Dance Is there anything more iconic than giving your partner a leprechaun lap dance on St Paddy’s? Think cowgirl, but make it festive — the receiving partner straddles the giving partner in this position, then channels their inner Irish pub dancer. Bonus points if you’re wearing something green! Kiss Me, I’m Irish! With this position, intimacy is everything — who doesn’t love using a common phrase as an excuse to make out with your boo all night? With this position, both partners are lying sideways, facing each other, as the giving partner penetrates. Because honestly, what’s St. Paddy’s Day without a little luck and a lot of kissing? Top Of The Morning Anyone else looking for someone to give them top this morning? (Who said that?!) With both partners receiving, both lie in opposite directions, positioning their genitals towards their partner’s face so they can focus on pleasuring each other at the same time. Top of the mornin’ to ya! Pot Of Gold If you want a position so good that it’ll make both you and your partner feel like you just found a pot of gold, look no further — enter the “Pot Of Gold” sex position. With the receiving partner lying flat on their tummy, the giving partner can penetrate from behind, and even reach forward for some clitoral stimulation, too. If that’s not the luck of the Irish, then IDK what is. Lucky Charms It almost feels like a required tradition to eat Lucky Charms on St. Patrick’s Day — I mean, the holiday’s entire mascot is a leprechaun after all. But what if you took some of that luck and brought it into the bedroom? And if you’re anything like me, then your fave lucky charm is prob from the toy section of your go-to sex store. With this position, both partners get into a spooning position, the giving partner facing the receiving partner’s back to penetrate from behind. Then, the giving partner can reach forward and use a trusty toy on the receiving partner. Talk about feeling lucky!

Sure, you could celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with overpriced green beer and crowded bars, or you could celebrate it with a little luck in the bedroom instead. So, this St. Patrick’s Day, feel free to wear green (or don’t), flirt with strangers, and have some great sex, bestie. You deserve it.