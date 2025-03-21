Here’s How You Can *Actually* Enjoy Hitting Your Daily Step Goal

It’s finally spring which means that everyone is looking for an excuse to be outside and change up their walk scenery. (Because, I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of staring at the same wall every time I hop on the treadmill.) And while the nice weather might keep you motivated the first two or three times you go for your daily walk to hit your daily step goal, it’s not going to keep you inspired forever.

Everyone struggles with motivation from time to time — and that’s OK. Some (a.k.a. me) might even force themselves out of bed to walk around the house or up and down the stairs to reach their step and fitness goals when they’re feeling especially lazy. (And honestly, good for them.)

But for those of you looking to find more appealing ways to make the most of the spring weather, there are countless ways you can entertain yourself in ways that work specifically for you. From music to podcasts to friends to new settings, there are both physical and mental health benefits to staying walk-oriented — especially outdoors. So stay with me bestie… here are eight tips for making hitting your daily steps a breeze this spring.

Find somewhere new to walk.

Routine can be boring. If you’re walking in the same places every day, there will be nothing new and exciting to keep you motivated. Whether you find your calling at hiking trails, busy city streets, calm neighborhoods, or colorful parks, make sure you switch it up every now and then. This can be a new path on the same trail or a new street with different shops (to window shop, duh).

Bring your dog along with you.

This may not only make your day, but it will likely make your dog’s, too. Pets in general are notorious for helping to relieve stress, reduce anxiety, and be a calming presence overall. Plus, dogs can be quite entertaining out in the wild (by wild I simply mean outside of the house). The companionship they provide (and their tugging and pulling) is guaranteed to motivate you to complete your step goal with them by your side.

Listen to your favorite podcast.

If you haven’t tried listening to a podcast before, you should. And if you’re someone who has tried but didn’t enjoy it, try it while you’re on a walk. I promise it’s a game-changer. Whenever I’m listening to a podcast while I’m on a walk or even a light jog, time speeds up and I completely lose myself in the voice of the host and the content they provide. It’s worth finding someone you enjoy listening to and a genre you’re interested in. Whether it’s health, lifestyle, politics, crime, business, or entertainment, listening to a podcast is sure to speed up your walk and keep you motivated.

Find a public area to walk.

There’s nothing more entertaining than people-watching. One of my favorite places to walk is on a busy street (and it’s not because of the slow walkers.) The serotonin boost I get by immersing myself in the community, sharing smiles with friendly pedestrians, and even stopping at my favorite coffee shop along the way is unmatched. There’s so much you can see and do that by the time you check your watch, you’ll be way over your step goal. Photo by Emma Simpson on Unsplash

Listen to your favorite songs.

One of my favorite things to do is match a playlist to the walk I’m about to go on — almost like I’m setting a theme for my walk. Instead of using the same playlist every time I endeavor on my journeys, I switch it up: on rainy days, I’ll play a slower playlist, on hot, summer days, I’ll play an upbeat playlist, and when I’m feeling confident, I’ll play a bad*ss playlist — you get the idea. And sometimes when I don’t feel like putting together a playlist, I’ll surprise myself and let Spotify choose for me. Whatever you do, make sure you’re switching up your music and finding new songs to enjoy to keep your walks fun and fresh.

Bring a friend along with you.

Yapping, laughing, and gossiping with your bestie while you go for a walk has got to be the biggest boost of serotonin. Why do you think it’s so iconic when moms and grandmas form walk clubs? They’re having fun and looking good! Whether you’re physically beside each other or even simply on the phone with them, having someone to talk to and catch up with while you strive to reach your step goal can feel very rewarding and productive once you reach your front door. I mean, it’s basically a hangout, right?

Add an extra exercise or two.

Turning your walk into a bit of a workout can be a fun way to shake things up. Sometimes I struggle with thinking that a walk isn’t enough, especially for my nervous energy. And while it 100% is, I sometimes have to trick my mind into feeling more productive by exuding more of my energy. This can be as simple as doing dynamic stretches, light jogging, or even turning some parts of the walk into a skip. If you’re someone who has a lot of nervous energy like me, then you won’t only find this helpful in reaching your daily step goals, but will help you reach a moment of zen – and it may be the only moment you’ll have to feel that way the whole day.

Have a destination in mind.