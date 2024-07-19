Who Needs The Gym? On TikTok, Walking Is The Summer’s Hottest Workout

TikTok’s latest fitness trend is all about embracing the original, unfiltered, and totally free workout: walking! Perhaps it’s time to ditch the expensive gym membership and high-end equipment: Walking is the ultimate OG exercise, and it’s proving to be one of the simplest and most effective forms of movement.

In fact, walking isn’t just about putting one foot in front of the other; it’s a step-by-step journey to wellness. TikTok influencers are hitting the pavement, proving that you don’t need to run marathons or lift heavy to get in shape. From Hot Girl Walks to cozy cardio, the platform is buzzing with creative ways to turn a simple walk into a fun, social, and effective workout.

And when you’re balancing classes, work, and a social life, walking is a perfect fit. It’s easy to slip into your daily routine, whether you’re striding to class, exploring campus, or catching up with friends. Plus, it’s a great way to clear your head, boost your mood, and soak in some sunshine. So, lace up those sneakers and join the movement —literally. I spoke to fitness consultant and Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) Gregor Parella TikTok’s favorite summer workout.

ICYMI, walking is cardio.

Walking is a fantastic way to boost your fitness routine, and it can be just as effective — if not more so — than high-intensity gym workouts, depending on what you’re aiming for. “Walking is accessible to everyone and requires no special equipment or gym membership,” Parella tells Her Campus. “It is a low-impact exercise that reduces the risk of injury, making it suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels.”

“Regular walking improves cardiovascular health, lowers blood pressure, and reduces the risk of chronic diseases,” says Parella. “Walking leads to more consistent exercise habits and is easier to incorporate into daily routines.” Going for a walk is gentle on the body and easy to fit into your busy schedule. Plus, it helps tone and strengthen muscles, especially in your legs and lower body, making it a perfect complement to your fitness goals.

TikTokers Are making walking, well, fun.

TikTok users are known for their creativity, and this extends to how users mix walking into their fitness routines. “One example is the Hot Girl Walk, a trend where users combine walking with listening to their favorite music or motivational podcasts, often sharing their experiences and progress,” Parella says. “The 12-3-30 workout is a popular routine that involves walking on a treadmill set at a 12% incline and at 3 mph speed for 30 minutes.”

Whether you’re taking on a solo challenge or teaming up with friends, TikTok users often set exciting goals—like hitting a certain number of steps or miles in a week. It’s a great way to stay motivated and turn your walks into a social and enjoyable experience.

@alliehbennett Replying to @pk.318 if this workout doesn’t get you hot like papa john idk what will ;) apple music & spotify playlists are in my linktree (i also have a shorter version of this one from last summer!!) 🎀🍒🌈 #treadmillstrut #chappellroan @chappell roan #wlw ♬ original sound – 𝑬𝒗𝒂 ❄️

However, there might be some challenges to TikTok fitness advice.

While TikTok’s creative walks might be super impressive and the inspiring kick to get into working out again, there are several potential drawbacks and challenges when relying on TikTok for fitness advice. “TikTok is full of misinformation,” explains Parella. “Most TikTok creators lack proper credentials or expertise. Hence, the quality of their advice varies widely and is inconsistent.”

Additionally, some exercises or techniques shown in TikTok videos might be demonstrated without proper form or safety considerations. “Not all fitness advice on TikTok is accurate or safe. Usually, it promotes unhealthy practices or unrealistic expectations,” says Parella. “Fitness routines on TikTok are usually generalized and are not suitable for everyone’s individual needs or fitness levels.” This could increase the risk of injury, especially if viewers try to replicate exercises without proper guidance.

What are some tips for folks trying to get into walking?

Starting a walking routine based on TikTok content can seriously be both fun and motivating. Define what you want to achieve with your walking routine “To remain motivated, you must set clear goals,” Parella says. “These could be deciding to walk a specific number of steps per day or exploring new routes. The key is to enjoy your walking routine. You can incorporate different walking routes, paces, and challenges to make your routine more exciting.”

And don’t be afraid to start small. If you’re new to walking for exercise, start with shorter distances or durations. “I advise starting with short, manageable walks and gradually increasing the intensity and duration as your fitness improves,” says Parella. “The right attitude is to pay attention to your body’s feelings and adjust your routine to avoid overexertion.”

So, invest in some proper, comfy walking gear (yay, new sneaks!), grab a cute water bottle, and get ready to hit the pavement. Walking is the OG exercise, and bringing it back is a seriously easy decision because sometimes, the simplest steps are the best.