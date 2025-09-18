Can Peeing After Sex Really Prevent UTIs? Belly From ‘TSITP’ Thinks So (& Experts, Too)

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Season 3 finale follow. After a final season full of longing looks, wrong timing, and all that messy Fisher love-triangle energy, Belly and Conrad finally get back together in Paris in the finale. Yep, they have sex — and while fans are busy screaming into their pillows at their Parisian hookup, the show sneaks in a surprisingly relatable (and kind of funny) detail. Right after the big moment, Belly slips off to the bathroom, explaining she doesn’t want to get a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). Talk about breaking the tension.

If you’ve ever heard the classic “pee after sex” advice from a friend, roommate, or TikTok, you probably laughed and nodded right along with her, myself included. But here’s the real question: is Belly really onto something, or is this just another myth that college students have been passing around like an unverified study guide?

Turns out, this little nugget of wisdom isn’t just rom-com-level sex ed. According to both Dr. Blen Tesfu, physician and general practitioner with Welzo, and Dr. Carly Ross, OB-GYN and advisor to Winx Health, it’s legit, and the whole “bathroom break means fewer UTIs” idea actually has some science behind it. So before you question Belly’s post-Conrad dash to the bathroom as just quirky screenwriting, let’s break down whether peeing after sex really can help prevent those dreaded UTIs.

So, does peeing after sex really prevent UTIs?

The short answer: yes, it helps, but it’s not a magic shield. Here’s why. “UTIs happen when bacteria — most often E. coli from the intestinal tract — enter the urinary tract and multiply, and sexual activity can make that exposure more likely,” says Ross. “Peeing after sex helps flush bacteria out before it can settle in, which is why it’s widely recommended as a simple step in post-intimacy care.”

Sex makes this more likely because, well, things are moving around down there, and bacteria can get pushed closer to the urethra. “It’s not a myth, but don’t let that mislead you into thinking it will prevent a UTI entirely,” Tesfu explains. “Urinating cleanses the urethra of bacteria that stool or ejaculate might have thrust into your urinary tract during sexual activity, which is why it is often advised.” So when Belly dashed to the bathroom post-Conrad, she wasn’t just breaking TV tension — she was practicing pretty solid preventative care. Urinating after sex can lower your chances of a UTI, especially if you’re prone to them.

How do I bring this up without killing the vibe?

One of my favorite mottos of all time is: it’s only as awkward as you make it. If you’re worried about awkwardly excusing yourself mid-snuggle, remember Belly’s Paris moment: she didn’t exactly give a TED Talk on urinary health, she just said it casually and went.

Plus, peeing after sex doesn’t have to be a dramatic event. You can excuse yourself for a “bathroom break” and return with vibes intact. Honestly, after first-hand experience, most partners won’t even blink. And if you do want to explain it? Chances are, they’ll appreciate that you’re taking care of your body. Good sex and good health go hand-in-hand.

What happens if I forget to pee after sex?

Here’s the truth: forgetting once isn’t going to doom you. You’re not automatically guaranteed a UTI if you roll over and go straight to sleep. The “pee after sex” trick is more about lowering your risk — not eliminating it completely. “Research has indicated women are generally more prone to UTIs than men because the female urethra is shorter and therefore bacteria have less distance to travel to reach the bladder,” says Tesfu. “If establishing a habit of urinating after sex becomes routine for you, this simple practice may provide yet another method of protection. But, like most simple good health practices, consider urinating after sex a technique of addition, not a method of prevention.”

What other methods of preventative care should you try after sex to avoid a UTI?

Belly’s bathroom dash is definitely a smart move, but it’s not the only way to keep UTIs at bay. Think of it as part of your whole “post-hookup care kit.” According to Ross, “the best prevention is layered: staying hydrated, practicing healthy bathroom habits (don’t hold your pee, wipe front to back), and changing out of wet or tight clothes promptly — especially in warmer months when heat and moisture make infections more common.” Yes, this might sound basic, but it really does matter for keeping bacteria where they belong and regularly helping flush your urinary system.

Also, try to skip any harsh soaps or douches, since they can mess with your natural balance and actually could increase your risk of infection. And if UTIs keep crashing the party on repeat, don’t just power through — talk to your doctor. “If symptoms like burning or frequent urination develop, testing is key since UTIs can mimic the symptoms of yeast infections or STIs, and each requires different treatment,” Ross advises. They may recommend preventative meds or other strategies to keep you comfortable.

So, Belly was right after all? Turns out, yes. Amid all the Parisian romance and Fisher-family drama, Belly slipped in one of the most practical, grounded moments of the season. The next time you’re caught up in your own version of a Fisher love triangle (no judgment), channel your inner Belly: enjoy the hookup, then take a quick bathroom break. Your bladder will thank you.