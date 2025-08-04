Your Guide To Navigating Your First UTI, From 2 Experts

Firsts are freaky, but they don’t have to be. In Her Campus’s series My First Time, we’re answering the burning questions you might be uncomfortable asking about IRL. In this article, we tackle what you need to know about getting a UTI for the first time.

Did you know that it might not be that time of the month, but something else entirely? That’s exactly what I found out a couple of weeks ago, when I experienced my very first urinary tract infection (UTI). I completely brushed it off at first, thinking maybe my period came earlier than expected. Spoiler alert: it didn’t. What started as a little discomfort quickly turned into a stinging sensation and an urgency to pee every five minutes. Not only was I totally unprepared, but I also had no idea what was going on.

Believe it or not, UTIs are surprisingly common, especially for women in their teens and twenties. But no one really talks about them until you’re dealing with one. And nobody warns you how confusing (and lowkey panic-inducing) they can be. I didn’t know where to go for treatment, how much it would cost, or even what kind of doctor I needed to see. If it weren’t for my friend who’d been through it before and happened to be with me when it all went down, I probably would’ve just suffered in silence.

So, I’m breaking down everything I wish someone had told me the first time I got a UTI: the signs to look out for, where to go, what to expect, and how to (hopefully) avoid a repeat. I spoke with two experts — Sofie Roos, a licensed sexologist, and Dr. Steven Goldberg, the Chief Medical Officer at HealthTrackRx — about how to handle your first (or any) UTI without spiraling, self-diagnosing via Google, or wasting hours debating whether to just wait it out (please don’t).

What exactly is a UTI?

It’s easy to spiral when things feel off down there. Is it my cycle? An STI? Nope. It might just be a good old UTI. UTIs are sneakily common. According to Roos, “A UTI happens when bacteria enters the urethra and reaches the bladder, something that’s common, especially for women since their urethra is much shorter than men’s.” Translation: shorter urethra = shorter path for bacteria = more opportunity for chaos. Love that for us.

So, how does that bacteria even get there in the first place? “It is most often caused by a bacteria called Escherichia coli (E. coli), which can be acquired because of hygiene routine, sexual activity, or hormone changes,” Goldberg tells Her Campus. That means doing normal stuff like wiping the “wrong” way (front to back, always!), skipping that post-sex pee, switching up your birth control, or just being on your period can mess with your flow (literally) and increase your risk. And no, holding your pee for 5 hours during a Netflix binge or wearing that one pair of tight jeans for the third day in a row isn’t helping either.

What are some first steps someone should take if they think they have a UTI?

UTIs are equal parts annoying and unfair, but understanding how they work is step one. “Typical symptoms are an itchy and slightly burning feeling when peeing, that you need to pee often, as well as that you never feel truly ‘done,’ but instead as there’s urine left that you can’t push out,” explains Roos.

Basically, your bladder is throwing a tantrum, and you’re the one stuck dealing with the mess. Lower abdominal pain can also be part of the package, and Dr. Goldberg adds, “If initial symptoms do not resolve after 48-72 hours, or if one develops fever, chills, flank pain, nausea, or vomiting, they should seek medical attention for evaluation.” Most importantly, don’t self-diagnose for too long. UTIs can escalate fast.

How are UTIs typically treated, and how much does it cost?

When a UTI strikes, knowing when to seek help and what to expect can make a huge difference. “If you think you’ve caught a UTI, which, for example, can happen after unprotected sex or after sitting on a cold bench for too long, then it’s important to seek medical treatment,” Roos says. “It isn’t that expensive as long as you have insurance, since it’s easy to diagnose as well as requires only antibiotics for treatment.”

But what if you’re trying to tough it out first? You know, the classic “hydrate or die-drate” strategy. “Sometimes, UTIs do resolve with ‘supportive care’ activities alone, including increasing fluid intake and using (Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs) NSAIDs like ibuprofen for discomfort,” Goldberg explains. “However, if they do not, three main empiric antibiotics are recommended by the Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA): nitrofurantoin, trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX), and fosfomycin.” If that burning sensation won’t budge, it’s time to call the doctor. No shame — just self-care.

So, how much does it all cost? The out-of-pocket expense for diagnosing and treating an uncomplicated UTI in the U.S. varies widely depending on your insurance status, the care setting (telehealth vs. in-person), and the diagnostic/treatment methods used. Good news: telehealth is a thing, and that’s exactly what I used to get my antibiotics fast. Many providers can diagnose a UTI with just a quick online chat — maybe even toss in a virtual high-five. It’s often cheaper and quicker than stewing in a clinic waiting room with a full bladder and a short fuse.

Once you’re in treatment, costs are usually manageable. “The cost of antibiotics is usually modest for first-line agents, with generics often available for $5 to $20 with insurance,” Goldberg says. “But without insurance, the cost of an office visit for an uncomplicated UTI typically ranges from $100 to $250, while ED visits are much more expensive, often exceeding $500.”

How can I prevent a UTI next time?

Let’s be real: UTIs are the literal worst. But thinking positively, most are totally preventable with a little hydration and a splash of self-awareness. It’s time to flush those bacteria out before they settle in. “Drink lots of water, pee when you feel like you need to, and contact a doctor if your symptoms don’t go away after two days,” says Roos. Sounds basic, but it works.

But wait — there’s more to the anti-UTI lifestyle than just chugging water. “UTI prevention tips include increasing daily water intake, cranberry products (especially in women with recurrent infections), and behavioral modifications (urinating after sexual intercourse, practicing appropriate hygiene),” Goldberg advises.

Still stuck in a cycle of recurring UTIs? You might need more help. “Warning signs that mean it’s time to see a clinician include fever, chills, new onset of confusion, pain in the lower back, nausea, vomiting, and/or lack of improvement after 48-72 hours of appropriate therapy,” Goldberg says. “For adults with recurrent UTIs (more than two in six months or three in 12 months), they should be evaluated for additional risk factors or to identify additional preventive strategies.”

And don’t sleep on the complications. Goldberg warns, “Potential complications of untreated UTIs include pelvic inflammatory disease, kidney infection (pyelonephritis), and sepsis, which requires intensive treatment and can be fatal.”

Getting your first UTI can feel overwhelming and confusing, but it’s nothing to be embarrassed about. Now that you know the signs to watch for, when to seek treatment, and how to prevent future infections, you’re better equipped to handle it like a pro. Just listen to your body, don’t hesitate to reach out for medical help, and take those little prevention steps seriously.