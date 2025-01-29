UTI, STI, Or STD? Here’s How To Identify What’s Going On Down There

Feel like you’re having problems down there? If you have health anxiety, your worries might start to wander from benign self-diagnoses to far-fetched concerns about your condition being life-threatening (stop scaring yourself). Anything that has to do with our southern regions can feel alien, as sometimes folks simply don’t know enough about the way bodies work. You might be asking “What’s the difference between UTIs, STIs, and STDs?” Luckily for you, I spoke with two experts who can answer all of your burning questions.

Sexologist and relationship therapist Sofie Roos advises that, before anything else, you should contact your doctor if you feel something is off. “It can be hurting lymph nodes, a stinging feeling when you pee or discharges coming out of the urethra,” Roos shares. “As soon as you feel something is off, act on it and seek medical treatment, because in the worst case scenario, these symptoms can ease, but without the STI leaking out, and in many cases that can lead to long-term effects.”

Any time you’re in pain or something isn’t working right, going to the doctor as soon as possible is always a good choice in order to determine the difference between a UTI (urinary tract infection) or an STI/STD (sexually transmitted infection/disease).

So, what’s the difference between UTIs, STIs, and STDs?

STDs and STIs are the same thing, just with interchangeable language. However, a UTI is something else entirely (well, for the most part). “Like many infections,” Dr. Carly Ross, Winx Health Medical Advisor, OBGYN, and Family Planning Specialist, says, “UTIs are not caused by one sole factor — a variety of daily activities can contribute to the development of a UTI including improper wiping (back to front), staying in your bathing suit too long, and general excess moisture down there.”

Additionally, sexual activity can also increase the risks of UTIs because of the amount of bacteria exposure as well. To prevent this kind of infection from developing during sexual activity, it’s always best to wear less irritating condoms, like lambskin, and ditch any spermicides, flavors, or other additives. The main thing to remember is that you can’t pass UTIs through sexual activity to your partner, as it’s solely due to any kind of bacteria that accidentally gets left near your urethra; this is why it’s essential to always pee after sex to flush out any unwanted bacteria.

“Symptoms of a UTI can often be confused with that of an STI or STD,” Dr. Ross adds, “with stinging, burning, or discomfort while urinating, which is why testing is critical to identify what the issue is.”

Additionally, leaving UTIs untreated can potentially cause more serious infections and illnesses in the long term, including severe kidney and bladder issues. It’s always best to act fast whenever you’re dealing with this kind of discomfort. While at-home remedies like drinking cranberry juice can mask the symptoms of a UTI, for instance, getting to the root of the problem by seeing a doctor or purchasing at-home tests is the best choice of action.

How to prevent UTIs and STIs/STDs:

In regards to UTI prevention, it’s encouraged that you incorporate key elements into your daily routine, such as proper hydration, peeing after sex, using pH-friendly condoms, and wearing breathable, cotton underwear.

“If you are prone to contracting UTIs,” Dr. Ross says, “you may want to consider taking a daily protection supplement which can help to limit the growth of bacteria down there to promote a healthy urinary tract.”

In regards to STI/STD prevention, there are similar methods that you can keep in mind as well, especially when it comes to wearing condoms. “Condoms are the best way and give almost 100% protection against most STIs as long as it’s used correctly,” Roos states. “Although, HSV2 (genital herpes) can transmit even if using a condom and you or your partner has sores around the condom area.”

Having that extra layer of protection goes a long way to preventing all sorts of infections. And, if you’re giving oral sex, you can always use a female condom to protect yourself from HIV and HSV as well.

“Besides condoms,” Roos says, “there’s really no other way to protect yourself from STIs except communication and doing an STI test when entering a new relationship to ensure you both are green before removing the condom.”

While it can be scary trying to decipher whether or not you’re dealing with a UTI or an STI, using reliable resources and talking directly with your doctor can aid any kind of health anxiety you may be feeling. Having an open, honest conversation with your sexual partner can also ease your stress about possibly contracting STIs/STDs, as it’s best to routinely check in with each other to preserve both of your sexual wellness.