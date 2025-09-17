With the release of the Season 3 finale on Sept. 17, The Summer I Turned Pretty series has officially come to an end. As someone who spent this summer staying up to catch the latest episode every Wednesday at midnight, the finale episode was a bittersweet goodbye to Cousins Beach. Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Season 3 finale follow. I am so elated that we finally got to see Belly and Conrad get back together, but also so bummed that my only personality trait of the last 10 weeks is over. More than anything, the finale left me full of questions — and it seems that other fans have questions the show left unanswered, too.

Since The Summer I Turned Pretty was adapted from Jenny Han’s book series, it’s no surprise that fans came into the show with expectations for how the story would go. Whether each episode stuck to its source material or ventured off in favor of new plot lines, it left many fans with questions, and all open endings that weren’t exactly wrapped up in the finale. While the credits scene with photos of Belly and Conrad’s Christmas in Paris was adorable, I was definitely watching it in shock that it was over — because there was still so much ground to cover! Thankfully, a further conclusion to the story has been announced — The Summer I Turned Pretty movie — and it’s possible it will answer fans’ lingering questions.

Here are nine questions I and other fans have about The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 finale.

Do Belly & Conrad get married?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeriturnedpretty) Starting with the obvious question that has an overwhelming amount of fans upset online. The finale episode sees Belly and Conrad beautifully come back together in Paris, and it made my Bonrad heart so happy. However, Han’s book trilogy ends with a flash-forward scene of the two getting married, and many fans expected this scene to be reflected in the show. The episode ends with Conrad taking Belly back to Cousins Beach for the first time since she moved to Paris, and the two walk into the beach house hand-in-hand, suggesting their forever happy ending. But we never see the wedding happen, much to the disappointment of fans who were restlessly posting the hashtag #BellyConradWedding on Twitter/X during the hours leading up to the episode. Since it’s the only major milestone not covered in the series, I have a good feeling about it being shown in the movie.

Where is Susannah’s ring?

On Belly and Jeremiah’s wedding day, Conrad gives Jeremiah Susannah’s engagement ring, with a note saying Belly should have it. It’s a sweet gesture since Susannah loved Belly like her own daughter, and many fans saw it as a subtle way for Conrad to one-up the engagement ring Jeremiah picked for Belly. After the wedding is called off, Jeremiah goes to a bar with his friends and drunkenly offers Susannah’s ring to the bartender, saying he doesn’t need it anymore. Taylor steps in, putting the ring in his pocket before he loses it. The ring never makes another appearance, which left me wondering what happened to it. Does Belly get to wear it when she marries Conrad?

What does Susannah’s letter to Belly say?

While Belly gets ready on the morning of her wedding to Jeremiah, Laurel comes in with a gift: a letter from Susannah to Belly, for her to open on her wedding day. Belly never opens the letter, possibly suggesting she had a gut feeling the wedding wouldn’t happen. In the finale episode, Belly and Conrad get back together, but there isn’t a flash-forward scene to their wedding like there is in the books — meaning we never get to see Belly open Susannah’s letter. In the books, Susannah writes to Belly, “I am sure your young man is completely wonderful, even if he doesn’t have the last name Fisher.” Are we meant to assume the letter is the same from page to screen? Unless we see Belly and Conrad’s wedding in the movie, we may never know.

Does Jeremiah finish his degree?

After his and Belly’s wedding is called off, Jeremiah couch surfs between Steven and Denise’s apartments and takes his final semester of college classes online. When Adam unexpectedly shows up at Thanksgiving dinner, it’s revealed that Jeremiah had been lying to him about living on campus and taking in-person classes. In the finale, which takes place months after his expected graduation, there’s no mention of Jeremiah finishing school.

Do Jeremiah & Denise really get together?

@vacelqluomr #thesummeriturnedpretty #jeremiahfisher #deniserusso #jeremiahdenise #fypviralシ ♬ haunted – ⭒ After six months of Jeremiah living in Denise’s guest bedroom and becoming closer friends than ever, the two share a kiss and hold hands under the dinner table in the finale. The show and books both end with the suggestion that the two become a couple, but we don’t see it happening. This also poses another question: Since Denise is moving to San Francisco for work, does Jeremiah go with her? Taylor is following Steven to San Francisco, so it’s not hard to imagine Jeremiah might, too.

Are Laurel & John back together?

While Belly’s love life took center stage in Season 3, another pairing had its own big moments: her parents, Laurel and John. Though divorced, the two spend the night together at a conference early in the season, and seem to be close from then on. They even spend Thanksgiving alone, just the two of them. I expected to get a definitive answer on their relationship status in the finale episode, but it looks like there may not be an update on where they stand until the movie.

Why did Kayleigh & Adam break up?

Kayleigh and Adam have had a long-standing relationship: Adam was not-so-secretly cheating on Susannah with Kayleigh, then the two officially came out as a couple in Season 3. When Adam arrives at Thanksgiving dinner, though, Jeremiah asks why he isn’t spending the holiday with Kayleigh and her parents. He mentions that things have ended between them, but we never get a further explanation. For such a major relationship in the series, I was surprised that they broke up, and Kayleigh literally disappeared from the show. I was also surprised that Jeremiah never found out that Adam cheated on Susannah, a fact Conrad had known all along.

What happened to Anika, Agnes, & Cam Cameron?

Speaking of characters who disappeared from the show, what happened to these three? Anika was at Belly’s bachelorette party, but wasn’t really seen in the wedding episode or any time after. Meanwhile, Agnes last made an appearance when she encouraged Conrad to visit Belly in Paris. While she wasn’t a major character, I totally loved her and wanted to see more of her. Lastly, we never get closure on Cam Cameron. As Belly’s first boyfriend, he’s not so important by the time Season 3 rolls around, but he does have a lot of dedicated fans online who want to know where he ended up.

How long did Belly stay in Paris?