Mercury & Venus Are Retrograde — Time to Get Wild in Bed

Mercury retrograde is in full swing — and if things aren’t wild enough, this transit is happening in tandem with a Venus retrograde. Translation? Tensions are high, especially in the bedroom.
We all know that Mercury retrograde can disrupt communication, travel, and technology, and can lead to miscommunications, delays, and misunderstandings — especially in our personal lives. Paired with the Venus retrograde — which can directly impact our relationships —, these two transits are bringing a lot of emotions to the surface. And, sometimes, the best place to blow off steam is between the sheets.
Yes — it’s always a better idea to confront your feelings and misunderstandings head-on. However, if you find yourself buzzing with the chaotic energy of these two transits, it might be time to channel it in a spicier way. (Because, ICYMI, sex has some serious stress-relieving benefits — so it’s totally worth a shot.) So, if you find yourself filled to the brim with all sorts of tension, let it all out with these retrograde sex positions — hand-picked by Flure’s sexologist Leah Levi.
According to Levi, these positions can have the ability to further connect with your sexual partner through intimacy, excitement, and emotion. Without further ado, here are four retrograde sex positions you can try out during all the cosmic chaos.
- Viennese oyster
-
Remember when Addison Rae said, “The word is my oyster, baby come touch this pearl?” Because I do! In this position, the receiving partner lies on their back and brings their legs back toward their head, opening up like an “oyster.” From there, the penetrating partner kneels or leans over them, allowing for intense, deeper sensations that other positions can’t reach.
“When you’re craving something a little wild, this deep-penetration position adds an extra dose of excitement,” Levi says. “This position is especially great if Mercury retrograde has stirred up insecurities, as it requires a lot of trust and vulnerability. If flexibility is a concern, using pillows for support can make it more comfortable.”
- Reverse cowgirl
-
A classic for a reason — especially during retrograde. “If Mercury retrograde has you feeling out of sync, this position shifts the power dynamic in a fun way, letting one partner take charge while the other relaxes and enjoys the ride,” Levi says.
In this position, the receiving partner gets on top, facing away from the penetrating partner. This position allows the receiving partner to control the depth and pace, too. “It’s a visually stimulating position for both partners and works well if you’re craving something playful and empowering,” says Levi. “It also frees up hands for extra exploration and provides a unique angle for deeper sensations.”
- Lotus
-
During the retrograde(s), sometimes the best thing you can do is slow down — and this position is all about taking things slow. This position has the penetrating partner sitting cross-legged while the receiving partner straddles their lap, facing them.
“When everything feels chaotic, this position brings things back to basics: connection and closeness,” Levi says. “It’s a slow, intimate position that encourages eye contact, synchronized movements, and full-body closeness. Perfect for when Mercury retrograde has you feeling emotionally distant, this position allows for long, lingering strokes and heart-to-heart moments.”
- Launchpad
-
Looking to get deeper emotionally and physically? This is the position for you. In the launchpad position, the receiving partner lies on their back with their hips slightly elevated while the penetrating partner kneels between their legs. “A powerful combination like this can help break down emotional walls especially when Mercury retrograde is only strengthening them,” says Levi. So, bring on the eye contact!