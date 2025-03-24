Mercury & Venus Are Retrograde — Time to Get Wild in Bed

Mercury retrograde is in full swing — and if things aren’t wild enough, this transit is happening in tandem with a Venus retrograde. Translation? Tensions are high, especially in the bedroom.

We all know that Mercury retrograde can disrupt communication, travel, and technology, and can lead to miscommunications, delays, and misunderstandings — especially in our personal lives. Paired with the Venus retrograde — which can directly impact our relationships —, these two transits are bringing a lot of emotions to the surface. And, sometimes, the best place to blow off steam is between the sheets.

Yes — it’s always a better idea to confront your feelings and misunderstandings head-on. However, if you find yourself buzzing with the chaotic energy of these two transits, it might be time to channel it in a spicier way. (Because, ICYMI, sex has some serious stress-relieving benefits — so it’s totally worth a shot.) So, if you find yourself filled to the brim with all sorts of tension, let it all out with these retrograde sex positions — hand-picked by Flure’s sexologist Leah Levi.

According to Levi, these positions can have the ability to further connect with your sexual partner through intimacy, excitement, and emotion. Without further ado, here are four retrograde sex positions you can try out during all the cosmic chaos.