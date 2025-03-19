These 3 Zodiac Signs Are In For Some Trouble In The Bedroom, Thanks To This Chaotic Transit

It’s getting hot in here — or is it? In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep in all things astrology, zodiac, and the cosmos. This time, we are sharing the zodiac signs whose sex lives may be impacted by the spring 2025 Mercury Retrograde.

We all love to spice things up in the bedroom. But during the spring 2025 Mercury retrograde? Let’s just say, too much spice can cause some major upsets. ICYMI, on March 14, Mercury went retrograde in the firey sign of Aries. And while it’ll slip into the dreamy Pisces realm on March 29, it doesn’t station direct until April 7. So, until then, you can count on this wild transit to bring the heat… and the drama.

Don’t just take it from me, though. “Mercury retrograde is stirring up a whole cocktail of cosmic drama, especially in the bedroom,” says Neda, the in-house astrologer for the app for love connections, Flirtini, and founder of Starcrossed. “All zodiac signs are in for sudden sparks as deep desires surface.”

When Mercury goes retrograde, it often challenges us to reevaluate certain areas of our lives — as the transit impacts our communication. And since this transit is moving between two opposite signs, Aries (fire) and Pisces (water), it’s definitely a chaotic time — especially when it comes to romance. Now, all signs may feel the impact of Mercury retrograde, but some of y’all need to stay especially careful during this time. “Mercury may be in a free-spirit spin, but she still has her type,” Neda says. “For some zodiac signs, the retrograde requires extra caution.”

So, which signs should be on the lookout in their love lives? Here are the three zodiac signs that may feel this transit the most — particularly in the bedroom.

Scorpio Scorpios are no strangers to relationship drama. However, this romantic intensity will only become amplified during this cosmic chaos. During this time, Scorpios may struggle to connect in the bedroom — which can stem from suppressed emotions. “To keep your sex life sizzling, Scorpios should deal with any underlying issues head-on,” Neda says. “They also need to keep their emotions in check during difficult conversations.” Leo The fiery Leo loves attention. But during the spring 2025 Mercury retrograde, it might be best for them to take a step back and bring their attention to their romantic or sexual partners. “For Leos, the key is to control your desire for the spotlight,” Neda says. “Focus on pleasing your partner. In return, they will ensure your needs are met in and out of the bedroom.” Cancer Cancers are known for their sensitive nature, and this will only be heightened during this transit. “You might find yourself taking things a little more personally during this retrograde,” Neda says. “A minor misunderstanding could potentially put your sex life on pause — or worse, end the relationship entirely.” Yikes. The stars have some advice, though. “To keep things smooth, make your thoughts and feelings crystal clear so your partner doesn’t feel left in the dark,” Neda explains.

While these astrological insights are in no way written in stone, they can help us to inform our attitudes as we move through the Mercury retrograde. So, if your relationship woes feel amplified during this time, don’t worry — the stars want you to know you’re not alone.