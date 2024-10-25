Addison Rae’s “Aquamarine” Is Like, Super Horny (In An Empowering Way)

If you’re looking for a cheeky new song to add to your empowering “hot girl” playlist, you’re in luck. On Oct. 25, Addison Rae released her new single “Aquamarine” — and yes, it’s as exhilarating and ethereal as it sounds. Her song invites listeners to join in her journey of self-empowerment and encourages listeners to take control with her in the depths of the deep blue sea (which, if you think about it, is just like life). So, what do Addison Rae’s “Aquamarine” lyrics mean? Here’s the breakdown.

Gen Z’s newest pop-princess starts off the song with a bang. “The world is my oyster, baby, come touch the pearl,” Rae sings in the first verse. “The world is my oyster, and, I’m the only girl,” she continues. A hint to her newfound confidence, she uses enticing (and even flirtatious) wordplay on the ocean that entrances listeners into her alluring and dangerous new persona. (I mean, “pearl” is clearly a reference to her clitoris, here.) And, in this respect, the song becomes not just about empowerment, but about female empowerment.

Rae then goes on to sing, “I’m transforming and realigning, I’ll take you with me high, high, high.” Surfing two waves with one board (get it?), she references her newfound confidence while comparing it to the high of the female orgasm. So…if you didn’t know what a “siren song” was before, you sure do now.

Because, of course, it wouldn’t be an Addison Rae song without some seductive lyrics. “Aquamarine, honey, dive into me,” she gleams in her captivating chorus, which is an invitation to her lover to connect with her on a deeper level (if you’re catching my drift). I’m getting hot just writing about these lyrics.

The overall message of “Aquamarine,” however, revolves around her new sense of liberation in self-empowerment and self-confidence. “I’m not hiding anymore, I won’t hide,” she sings. “I’m free,” she powerfully declares.

Her lyrics reveal that Rae’s new sense of liberation has everyone on their knees, crawling (or swimming) towards her. As I would say, she is attracting and not chasing, because everything that is meant to come to her will find her. (This song has me feeling philosophical apparently.) And, as someone who has been wearing the Aquamarine birthstone since I had my ears first pierced, I know a thing or two about its symbol of rebirth, trust, and power.

And, if you’re a Britney Spears fan like Rae, you may have noticed a similarity in lyrics between her “Gimme More” and Rae’s “Aquamarine.” Spears repeatedly sings the line, “Gimme, gimme, more,” in her chorus, while Rae repeatedly sings, “Give me more,” in her bridge. The two songs emphasize the undeniable power that a woman can (and should) hold. Rae took a page out of her idol’s book by embodying Spears’s confidence (I’m not crying, you are).

“Aquamarine” is Rae’s second single of the year, following the success of her just-as-cheeky “Diet Pepsi.” Fans hope that these two releases will be part of a soon-to-come, unannounced album. And I’m on board with them!