The Lyrid Meteor Shower Is Set To Stir Up All The Drama In Your Love Life

The cosmic chaos is just beginning. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep into all things astrology, zodiac, and the cosmos. This time, we are sharing the Lyrid meteor shower sex and love horoscopes of the signs.

If you’ve been feeling something in the air lately, it’s not just you — it’s the Lyrid meteor shower. Occurring between April 16 and 25, with its peak between April 22 and 23, we can expect 10-20 meteors every hour (yep, get your wishes in!). But it’s not just a pretty sight to see; it’s also stirring up some major chemistry down here on Earth.

You know that feeling when you’re doom-scrolling at 2 a.m. and you randomly get emotional? Or when you suddenly feel like texting your ex and your situationship and that cute cashier you made brief eye contact with in Trader Joe’s? Yeah… you can probably blame the stars for that.

Whether you’re all boo’d up, in a messy situationship, or maybe you’re like me and spending your evenings alone binge-watching the new Black Mirror season, this meteor shower is lowkey coming for all of us. If you have no idea what any of this astro-talk means, don’t worry, bestie — you’ve come to the right place. I spoke with resident astrologer and love expert Neda Farr, who broke down exactly how this cosmic chaos might shake up your love life, and which zodiac signs need to prepare their hearts (and maybe their Do Not Disturb settings too).

Be warned, because things are going to get spicy this meteor shower, “as the planetary lineup sparks emotionally charged, fast-burning connections,” Farr explains. Basically, the planets are doing the most during this time.

TLDR; Sun is in Taurus (hello, cuddles and comfort), the Moon cozies up with Saggitarius (who’s ready for romantic risk-taking?!), Mars and Jupiter are getting real emotional in Cancer (BRB, grabbing some tissues and a pint of Ben & Jerry’s), and Venus is flirting with Gemini. Don’t forget about Pluto, encouraging transformation by going retrograde in Capricorn (now I’m not telling you to get bangs, but maybe Pluto is…), basically meaning that some of us are getting real with our love lives.

Water Signs: EMbrace Passion, Vulnerability, and Intensity.

These signs will feel the meteor shower the most, especially in terms of intimacy and healing; emotions and sexual energy are high AF during this time. Cancers might feel a little extra possessive and clingy; expect “What are you doing and why haven’t you texted me back in 17 minutes?” On the other hand, Scorpios and Pisces are low-key in their main character era as they prepare for a romantic awakening.

“It’s essential to embrace the moment and be honest about your needs and desires,” Farr explains. “Trust your intuition, lower your guard, and speak your truth.” Now’s your time to be bold and honest with yourself and your relationships!

Air & Fire Signs: Say Yes, Text Them Back, and Book That Trip!

Gemini and Sagittarius, pull out your planner because you’re about to be booked and busy! With Venus in Gemini and the Moon in Sagittarius, “expect the unexpected”, as Farr advises. This is honestly your time to shift your love life rapidly. Prepare for “spontaneous encounters, flirtatious messages, and travel-related romances” once the Lyrid meteor shower hits, but be warned — these may be fun and intense, but also probably temporary. But, doesn’t that make it even more exciting?

“Say yes, be bold, and flirt back,” Farr advises. Don’t be afraid to “embrace the thrill of something new and let your heart explore.”

Earth Signs: Prepare For Things To Get Messy.

Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn: y’all are in for a wild ride. With tensions rising and a craving for stability, prepare for some unexpected clarity that might shake the foundation of your relationships, Far warns. Lyrid is more than ready to stir the pot and have you question pretty much every relationship you have.

Farr’s advice? “Don’t resist the unexpected; explore it.” Maybe it’s a little uncomfortable, but “be open to change” and let go of relationships that are holding you back.

So charge your crystals, turn your read receipts off, and maybe don’t text your ex (unless the stars say so). Just remember — sometimes a little cosmic chaos is exactly what your love life needs.