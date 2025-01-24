If you’ve found yourself on the progressive side of political TikTok lately, you might have noticed two familiar — but potentially very unexpected — names popping up in a bunch of posts: Ben & Jerry. Yeah, as in the ice cream company. Ben & Jerry’s has been name-checked frequently on the app in recent days, primarily by individuals who are criticizing the U.S. government and speaking up for various progressive causes. So, why is the Vermont-based creamery suddenly at the forefront of political conversations on TikTok? Let’s talk about it.

For all of its 47 years, Ben & Jerry’s has been no stranger to activism. In fact, the company has consistently advocated for progressive social change. According to the Ben & Jerry’s About page, founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield never wanted to just be an ordinary ice cream shop; they were determined to “get a scoop of the action.” Since 1978, the company has made a name for itself not just for creating delicious flavor combos, but also for championing issues like racial justice and climate action, while partnering with activists and allies like the ACLU, the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE), and Black Voters Matter. The people behind the brand see these partnerships as core to their mission — after all, “activism is part of our DNA,” according to a TikTok post from the Ben & Jerry’s account on Jan. 24.

Critics may tell them to “stick to ice cream,” but the company isn’t backing down. “We use our power, our privilege, our platform, and our relationship with our fans to advocate for progressive social change,” the Jan. 24 TikTok continued. “So no, we’re not just gonna ‘stick to ice cream.’”

Now, in the wake of President Donald Trump’s second-term inauguration, a new generation of activists and advocates are learning firsthand what Ben & Jerry’s has always been about — and not only are people learning about this from TikTok, but many of them are also making TikToks of their own to spread the word.

On Jan. 23, creator @oliviaeleen dubbed the company the “hippie uncle anti-war ice cream shop,” pointing out the brand’s outspoken approach aligns with Gen Z’s affinity for values-driven companies.

Similarly, creator @robertskay8 told viewers to do their own research on Ben & Jerry’s TikTok to learn more — and if they align with the brand’s values, encouraged followers to “support them because they’re supporting you!”