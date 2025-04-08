Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
trader joes mini totes pastel
trader joes mini totes pastel
@stellasammis; @itslaurenep_ via TikTok
Life

How To Get The Trader Joe’s Restocked Pastel Mini Totes

Lexi Williams

Guess who’s back… back again. Yep, Trader Joe’s viral mini totes have returned. But you know what’s even better than a comeback? A glow-up. The makers of these viral little bags must know that to be true, because not only are the Trader Joe’s mini totes restocked in stores, but they’ve made their grand re-entrance in an array of pretty pastels — just in time for spring!

Trader Joe’s stores are constantly releasing and reviving products, so it would be pretty much impossible for the company to announce when every single item would be hitting shelves. That means fans of cult-beloved products have to keep a close eye on shelves to see when a product is actually coming back. For the mini totes — which previously sold out in stores extremely quickly — fans have been waiting week for any news about the highly anticipated restock, and after much speculation about when the totes would arrive, they finally did in many stores on April 8 (though some shoppers report seeing the totes in their stores even earlier, on April 7).

You’ve probably seen TikToks of shoppers coming to TJ’s just to scoop up some mini totes on your FYP (and if you haven’t, I’m sure you will very soon — they’re everywhere).

@itslaurenep_

Mini Trader Joe’s totes are out!!!! #traderjoes #minitotes

♬ delulu – NESYA

What colors do the restocked Trader Joe’s mini totes come in?

If you’ve been a TJ’s mini tote fan for a while, you’ll immediately notice this drop is different from before — namely because the totes come in new pastel colors! The options include light pink, light blue, lavender, and cyan.

@stellasammis

the PASTEL?? these r acc the cutest things ive ever seen #foryoupage #fyp #foryou #traderjoes #minitotebag #traderjoesminitotebag #viral

♬ original sound – Sara ✨

How much do the Trader Joe’s mini totes cost?

Unlike most viral products, the TJ’s mini totes are ridiculously affordable. At only $2.99 each, it’s no wonder shoppers are trying to get their hands on as many as they can.

Is there a limit to how many Trader Joe’s mini totes you can buy?

@juuuuulieeeee

they are here #traderjoes #newitems #minicanvastote #pastel

♬ Bluest Flame – Selena Gomez & benny blanco

It appears that many stores have limits on how many bags you can buy per store visit, with some people on TikTok reporting limits of one, two, or four bags per transaction — but it seems this may vary from store to store.

Can I buy a Pastel Trader Joe’s Tote on a resale site?

If you want to drop some serious cash, sure! The pastel totes are already on popular reseller sites like eBay for as much as $120. If you really want a tote, you could always go that route, but your best bet is to hit up any Trader Joe’s locations near you to try to get it for a much, much lower price. But hurry — these babies are likely to sell out fast.

Lexi Williams is the Senior Editor at Her Campus, where she spearheads the site's Life and News coverage — including academics, national news, digital news, and viral news. She also oversees our Gen Leaders and Dream Jobs franchises, and works with the national writer team, interns, and freelance writers. Dedicating her career to helping college students, teens, and twentysomethings live their best lives, Lexi became obsessed with all things Gen Z through her previously held editorial positions at Elite Daily and Dorm Therapy. Before that, she dabbled in the food and wine space at Wine Spectator magazine, where she learned to balance her Champagne taste with her Two-Buck-Chuck budget. Lexi's bylines have also appeared in Cosmopolitan, InStyle, Bustle, StyleCaster, and Betches, among others. She graduated magna cum laude with her bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Miami in 2016. Originally from Florida, Lexi currently lives with her husband in Brooklyn, New York, where she spends her days scouting the best pizza spots, working on her debut novel, perpetually redecorating her apartment, and taking too many photos of her yappy little rescue dog, Benji. For pitches, contact Lexi at lexiwilliams@hercampus.com. For a healthy dose of Millennial cringe, follow her on Instagram at @lexi___williams.