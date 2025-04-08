Guess who’s back… back again. Yep, Trader Joe’s viral mini totes have returned. But you know what’s even better than a comeback? A glow-up. The makers of these viral little bags must know that to be true, because not only are the Trader Joe’s mini totes restocked in stores, but they’ve made their grand re-entrance in an array of pretty pastels — just in time for spring!

Trader Joe’s stores are constantly releasing and reviving products, so it would be pretty much impossible for the company to announce when every single item would be hitting shelves. That means fans of cult-beloved products have to keep a close eye on shelves to see when a product is actually coming back. For the mini totes — which previously sold out in stores extremely quickly — fans have been waiting week for any news about the highly anticipated restock, and after much speculation about when the totes would arrive, they finally did in many stores on April 8 (though some shoppers report seeing the totes in their stores even earlier, on April 7).

You’ve probably seen TikToks of shoppers coming to TJ’s just to scoop up some mini totes on your FYP (and if you haven’t, I’m sure you will very soon — they’re everywhere).

What colors do the restocked Trader Joe’s mini totes come in?

If you’ve been a TJ’s mini tote fan for a while, you’ll immediately notice this drop is different from before — namely because the totes come in new pastel colors! The options include light pink, light blue, lavender, and cyan.

How much do the Trader Joe’s mini totes cost?

Unlike most viral products, the TJ’s mini totes are ridiculously affordable. At only $2.99 each, it’s no wonder shoppers are trying to get their hands on as many as they can.

Is there a limit to how many Trader Joe’s mini totes you can buy?

It appears that many stores have limits on how many bags you can buy per store visit, with some people on TikTok reporting limits of one, two, or four bags per transaction — but it seems this may vary from store to store.

Can I buy a Pastel Trader Joe’s Tote on a resale site?

If you want to drop some serious cash, sure! The pastel totes are already on popular reseller sites like eBay for as much as $120. If you really want a tote, you could always go that route, but your best bet is to hit up any Trader Joe’s locations near you to try to get it for a much, much lower price. But hurry — these babies are likely to sell out fast.