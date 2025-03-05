6 Crystals Every College Student *Needs*

College is an incredibly stressful time — and crystals can help. While they’re often overlooked as part of a self-care routine, there are a wide variety of crystals — each with very different benefits. Crystals are said to contain energy that can help with many feelings that occur over your college years, including anxiety, lack of focus, motivation, insecurity, lack of sleep, and more. Crystals are not a one and done solution, but they are a tool in your arsenal that you can use to help you throughout your journey.
There are many ways for students to get the benefits of crystals. For instance, you can keep a crystal in your pocket or backpack to access its calming energy throughout the day. Or you can place a crystal on your study desk to create a calming atmosphere. It is also helpful to incorporate crystals into meditation practices to further enhance focus and relaxation. (Remember to charge them, though!)
If you’re new to crystals, there are a few things you should know before buying your first. Before anything else, take some time to think about what you need the most help with: Do you need more focus when studying, or do you need more confidence in yourself this semester? Once you decide what you need, it will help you pick which crystal is best for you. You can also let your intuition lead you — sometimes, finding the right crystal is all about which one you’re initially drawn to.
No matter if you have a ton of crystals or are looking for your first, here are the six best crystals for college students.
- Amethyst
Amethyst is a stone with a wide range of benefits. Amysest helps with reducing stress and anxiety. By calming the mind, amethyst helps enhance your focus, which helps students absorb information while studying and while in class. Amethyst also helps with sleep, which is essential for any student.
- Citrine
Citrine is known for helping with motivation, confidence, creativity, positivity and goal orientation. This stone also helps increase clarity and decision making: So much of college is spent making decisions, so this stone can help with the process. This stone is also said to inspire creativity and generate new ideas.
- Clear quartz
This is another stone to help with focus, clarity, and memory retention. (It is a must for finals season, TBH.) Clear quartz is also thought to help students stay focused on tasks by clearing mental fog and promoting mental alertness.
- Garnet
When you are feeling bad and need a confidence boost, Garnet is thought to enhance self-confidence and help alleviate feelings of depression and instill a sense of hope and courage. This is a must to pick you up for the tough days on campus.
- Fluorite
Fluorite is a crystal known to help focus, memory, and mental clarity, so it may be able to help you study and your exams.
- Black onyx
Black onyx helps with all the necessary factors to enhance academic success. It is believed to help students with focus, decision-making, and emotional balance.