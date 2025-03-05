6 Crystals Every College Student *Needs*

College is an incredibly stressful time — and crystals can help. While they’re often overlooked as part of a self-care routine, there are a wide variety of crystals — each with very different benefits. Crystals are said to contain energy that can help with many feelings that occur over your college years, including anxiety, lack of focus, motivation, insecurity, lack of sleep, and more. Crystals are not a one and done solution, but they are a tool in your arsenal that you can use to help you throughout your journey.

There are many ways for students to get the benefits of crystals. For instance, you can keep a crystal in your pocket or backpack to access its calming energy throughout the day. Or you can place a crystal on your study desk to create a calming atmosphere. It is also helpful to incorporate crystals into meditation practices to further enhance focus and relaxation. (Remember to charge them, though!)

If you’re new to crystals, there are a few things you should know before buying your first. Before anything else, take some time to think about what you need the most help with: Do you need more focus when studying, or do you need more confidence in yourself this semester? Once you decide what you need, it will help you pick which crystal is best for you. You can also let your intuition lead you — sometimes, finding the right crystal is all about which one you’re initially drawn to.

No matter if you have a ton of crystals or are looking for your first, here are the six best crystals for college students.