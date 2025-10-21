20 Couples Costumes For Your Partner Who Doesn’t Want To Dress Up

I don’t know about you, but Halloween is the one night of the year when planning goes way into overdrive. And yes, I’m talking about Halloween costume planning. Those Pinterest boards? Overflowing. The TikTok inspo videos? Endless. The group chat debates? A little heated. We’ve all been there. And if you’re boo’d up this spooky season, I know the urge to go full-on “couples costume goals” hits hard. But what happens when your partner really doesn’t want to dress up this Halloween?

There’s always that one problem: your partner (boyfriend, girlfriend, situationship, or “we’re just seeing where it goes” person) wants absolutely nothing to do with it. When I brought up matching costumes this year, my partner looked me dead in the eye and said, “Can’t I just wear my regular clothes?” Excuse me? It’s Halloween, not just any Friday night.

Listen, I get it. Not everyone dreams of coordinating outfits or wearing fake blood in public, and that’s okay. Was I a little devastated? Maybe. But trust and believe we’re still celebrating Halloween together, and yes, we’re dressing up. So, if your boo’s also allergic to costumes, I’ve got you. These 20 looks are festive, low-effort, and partner-proof, so even the most costume-phobic cutie can’t complain. They’re easy to throw together last-minute, and you can literally pull from what you already have and just run with it — because love means dragging them into the costume theme anyway.

At the end of the day, these 20 couples’ costumes are for the real ones — the lovers, the haters, and the “I’m only doing this because you asked nicely” partners. They’re easy and low-effort because sometimes, the scariest thing about Halloween isn’t the ghosts, it’s convincing your partner to wear literally anything else.