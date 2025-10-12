Beware the witching hour – the time before Halloweekend where friend groups scour the internet for the costume to represent their perfect vibes. Like a carved jack-o-lantern, no two groups are exactly the same. When it comes to finding the costume of their dreams, one group might want to be silly and unserious, while another is aiming to be spooky and sexy. No matter what your group’s Halloween endgame is, it’s a universal truth that everyone wants to be interesting.
Halloween planning and prepping as a group can feel scarier than Oct. 31 itself. The solution? Look to pop culture trends. It’s absolutely true that pop culture costumes provide an easy and recognizable answer to the “what ifs?” on Halloween. What if I want to dress like the characters from Overcompensating or learn that dance from the viral Katseye Gap ad? If you can imagine it, you can make it happen.
This Halloween can be the one to cement your friend group in the campus costume hall of fame, or have people turning their heads at parties. Everything on this list can be found in your closet, DIYed, or become a fun thrifting activity with your friends. If your goal for Halloween 2025 is to be in the know, trending, and serving looks, here are 13 pop culture-inspired costumes for your friend group to choose from.
- KATSEYE
Around the world, brain chemistry was altered with Katseye’s Gap denim advertisement. The global girl group is composed of six stunning and talented members – Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae. The costume basically writes itself – just look hot while wearing denim and dance around to Kelis’s 2003 song “Milkshake.” No notes.
- Love Island USA
My dream costume… cute. Love Island USA has gone viral for its messy relationships, iconic commentary, and of course, the aesthetic and recognizable looks. Since they live out the season on a private resort, each contestant wears bright and summery bikinis and dresses while donning an attached microphone pack.
- Sonny Angels
Gen Z loves Sonny Angels. From unboxing videos to collecting entire collections, the figurines are a staple in pop culture. The great news? There are so many to choose from. For your costumes, grab a bunny ear headband or a strawberry-shaped beanie or whichever angel draws your eye. Since their look is mainly the headpiece, wear a very basic monochrome outfit and keep it simple. Change your lock screen to your soul-Sonny Angel for easy recognition.
- Labubus
Everyone you know got a Labubu in 2025 – from Blackpink’s Lisa to Kim Kardashian to your history professor. These mini ferocious plush dolls are collectible companions and the perfect costume for your group. What do you need? Fuzzy, color-coded ears, a heart-shape on your nose, and a matching monochrome outfit. Represent the rainbow.
- Domingo on SNL
SNL 50 was a celebration of pop culture and comedy that felt like one big inside joke. Sabrina Carpenter joined in on the fun along with Pedro Pascal and Marcello Hernandez for the hit sketch “Domingo,” set to her song “Espresso.” Matching silk dresses and off-key singing is all you need to make this costume believable. Even better if you have a designated Domingo to pull it all together.
- A Gaggle of Showgirls
Taylor Swift’s album The Life of a Showgirl has given the internet plenty of iconic looks to replicate for Halloween 2025. Her latest music video, “The Fate of Ophelia,” showcases several group costume options. The easiest? Baby blue dresses and sequined swim caps. Or red lips, Hollywood hair, and red corsets.
- Sex and the City
2025 has seen a resurgence of interest in the life of Carrie Bradshaw and her besties Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda. Sex and The City holds a dear place in everyone’s heart — especially the internet’s. With memes of the group discussing current events and Carrie saying “Big’s in Paris,” it’s clear that these icons remain a topic of cultural conversation. My favorite look? Them eating hot dogs at the Yankees game wearing sunglasses and fur coats.
- Overcompensating
Benito Skinner’s series Overcompensating is an ode to the triumphs and terrors of college life. The show is ripe with comedic zingers and zany references, from Grace (Mary Beth Barone) dressing as Alice Cullen from Twilight to Adam DiMarco’s perfect portrayal of a situationship. Oversized black blazers with yellow scarves or ties are enough to represent the series’ secret society, Flesh and Gold.
- The Liars from We Were Liars
If you didn’t watch We Were Liars this summer, then I’m jealous that you can still witness the drama and plot twists. The show is a wild representation of the 1 percent, and that means going all-in on the prep. Sweater vests and chino shorts are one way to represent Cadence or Mirium. Floral dresses and cardigans are another. Just don’t wear anything flammable.
- Sabrina Carpenter Tour Outfits
2025 has definitely been Sabrina Carpenter’s year. From Man’s Best Friend to the Short N’ Sweet tour, Miss Carpenter has been booked and busy — and serving looks. Her bedazzled towel reveal at the beginning of her set each tour stop has given the internet some iconic and dazzling looks. Your group can mix and match her different versions of the towel reveal. Think sequins, think hair, and think big.
- Alexander Hamilton TikTok Trend
The hit musical Hamilton will never go out of style. With the 10th anniversary coming up, TikTok found comedic inspiration in the song “Best of Wives and Best of Women.” The trend has females wearing messy low ponytails, colonial garb, and drawn-on beards while sneaking out of windows. It’s a hilarious idea for a group of Alexander Hamiltons to sneak around town and take Halloween by storm.
- White Lotus See, Hear, & Speak No Evil
Piper, no? Piper, yes! I will never stop talking about Season 3 of White Lotus, and I don’t think pop culture will ever forget the Ratliff siblings. The See No Evil, Hear No Evil, and Speak No Evil image of the three – Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola) – sparked conversation online about the creator Mike White’s meaning behind it. Sunglasses, headphones, and a bottle of something cold is all you need to replicate this scene.
- ChappelL Roan’s “The Giver”
Chappell Roan has really got a way about her. In the music video for her hit song “The Giver,” Roan cycles through several outfits representative of different professions. Hard hats, scrubs, and suits are fun ways to frame-by-frame capture the essence of her single. Bonus points if you have a photo shoot exactly like one pictured above.