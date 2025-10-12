Beware the witching hour – the time before Halloweekend where friend groups scour the internet for the costume to represent their perfect vibes. Like a carved jack-o-lantern, no two groups are exactly the same. When it comes to finding the costume of their dreams, one group might want to be silly and unserious, while another is aiming to be spooky and sexy. No matter what your group’s Halloween endgame is, it’s a universal truth that everyone wants to be interesting.

Halloween planning and prepping as a group can feel scarier than Oct. 31 itself. The solution? Look to pop culture trends. It’s absolutely true that pop culture costumes provide an easy and recognizable answer to the “what ifs?” on Halloween. What if I want to dress like the characters from Overcompensating or learn that dance from the viral Katseye Gap ad? If you can imagine it, you can make it happen.

This Halloween can be the one to cement your friend group in the campus costume hall of fame, or have people turning their heads at parties. Everything on this list can be found in your closet, DIYed, or become a fun thrifting activity with your friends. If your goal for Halloween 2025 is to be in the know, trending, and serving looks, here are 13 pop culture-inspired costumes for your friend group to choose from.