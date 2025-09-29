17 Halloween “Couples” Costumes For Situationships

We all know Halloween is about the costumes and the drama, but what’s more spooky than a situationship? Those “we’re not really together, but we definitely are” romances have defined entire eras of TV and movies from the Upper East Side penthouses to beach summers, giving us messy breakups, passionate reunions, and way too many “what are we?” conversations, and iconic one-liners that live rent-free in our heads. And, what better way to get real (and real messy) this year than with some situationship Halloween costumes?

So while your friends are busy dressing up as Barbie and Ken for the third year in a row, you can serve something spicier, funnier, fresher, and way more relatable: a situationship costume. These pairs are instantly recognizable, give you an excuse to text your almost-partner, and lean into the fact that modern romance is rarely black and white.

With the undeniably stylish energy of Maddy and Nate from Euphoria to the nostalgia of Ross and Rachel from Friends, these looks let you channel TV’s most iconic “will-they-won’t they” couples without needing to define your own relationship status. Going for something dramatic, playful, or chaotic? I rounded up the ultimate list of Halloween costumes for situationships, because let’s face it: spooky season is messy, and so is love.

At the end of the day, these couples might be a mess on screen, but they’ll consistently deliver when it comes to costumes, and really, what’s Halloween without a bit of chaos?