Labubus have taken the internet by storm with their wide monster smiles and endless bag decor capabilities. These plush figures are selling out quickly, prompting everyone from TikTok creators to everyday collectors to scour the internet and hop on the bandwagon. Considering Labubus are so hard to get your hands on, though, fake Labubus are an entire industry in their own right. So here’s how to spot a fake Labubu, if you’re looking to buy a real one — or if you just want to spot-check the ones you see in the wild.

Entering the scene in 2019, Labubus didn’t receive widespread popularity until recently. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Simone Biles, and Dua Lipa have expressed their love for these collectibles. Lizzo also notably embraced Labubus by giving them a shoutout on her Whim Whamiee verse, “Can’t even outdress my Labubu.”

Some customers, however, find themselves torn between a Labubu and its price tag. This debate has given rise to a boom of fake Labubus, otherwise dubbed “Lafufus,” to offset a price many deem outrageous. Scammers have also taken advantage of these fake Labubus by purposely reselling them under the guise of being the real thing. Whether you’re deliberately buying a Labubu dupe to offset the toy’s cost or looking for warning signs to avoid getting scammed, these are some tell-tale signs of how to spot a fake Labubu.

While there are many ways to accidentally purchase a fake Labubu, as long as you get it directly from Pop Mart, it should be alright. But if you don’t care whether your Labubu is secretly a Lafufu, there are still signs to look out for when searching for a more authentic-looking dupe.