Labubus have taken the internet by storm with their wide monster smiles and endless bag decor capabilities. These plush figures are selling out quickly, prompting everyone from TikTok creators to everyday collectors to scour the internet and hop on the bandwagon. Considering Labubus are so hard to get your hands on, though, fake Labubus are an entire industry in their own right. So here’s how to spot a fake Labubu, if you’re looking to buy a real one — or if you just want to spot-check the ones you see in the wild.
Entering the scene in 2019, Labubus didn’t receive widespread popularity until recently. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Simone Biles, and Dua Lipa have expressed their love for these collectibles. Lizzo also notably embraced Labubus by giving them a shoutout on her Whim Whamiee verse, “Can’t even outdress my Labubu.”
Some customers, however, find themselves torn between a Labubu and its price tag. This debate has given rise to a boom of fake Labubus, otherwise dubbed “Lafufus,” to offset a price many deem outrageous. Scammers have also taken advantage of these fake Labubus by purposely reselling them under the guise of being the real thing. Whether you’re deliberately buying a Labubu dupe to offset the toy’s cost or looking for warning signs to avoid getting scammed, these are some tell-tale signs of how to spot a fake Labubu.
- Real vs. Fake labubu: Packaging
Based on the packaging alone, it may be obvious whether your Labubu is the real deal. Authentic Labubus come in a textured box, whereas fakes have a smoother, sometimes glossy packaging. When held side by side, boxes containing real Labubus appear more saturated in color compared to their counterfeits.
- Real vs. Fake labubu: UV LIGHT
A popular way people have been spotting the difference between real and fake Labubus is by shining a UV light on its foot. A gel nail lamp or the tip of an invisible ink pen will work perfectly. For Labubus in the Have A Seat collection, a logo will appear on the toy’s right foot under UV light. Earlier collections may not have this detail, but there are still other ways to confirm your Labubu’s authenticity.
- Real vs. Fake labubu: qr code
The best way to confirm your Labubu is real is by authenticating it using the QR code located on the back of the box. Once the QR code is scanned, you should be taken to Pop Mart’s official website. Make sure the URL ends with “.com” — some scammers can replicate the official site’s domain to make it look like you’re in the clear. Press the anti-counterfeit verification and enter your four-digit code. Once you’ve verified your Labubu with Pop Mart, it’s safe to say you have the real deal.
- Real vs. Fake labubu: facial features
The original Labubu design should have nine teeth, as opposed to imitations with eight or 10. Even if your Labubu has the correct number of teeth, you can still verify its legitimacy by taking a closer look at its other facial features. Many Lafufus have a paler face, dramatically saturated cheeks (blush blindness), and duller eyes than their authentic counterparts. Labubus, on the other hand, will have an even complexion, glossy eyes embedded into the vinyl (making them difficult to pop out), and a more subtle amount of blush on the highest parts of their cheeks.
- Real vs. Fake labubu: bodies
The stitching on real Labubus is often cleaner and less noticeable than fake alternatives. Many counterfeits also have a more prominent gap between their foot stance and ear placement. The tags will have a fabric instead of a paper feel, and the feet won’t be able to turn 360 degrees on dupes.
While there are many ways to accidentally purchase a fake Labubu, as long as you get it directly from Pop Mart, it should be alright. But if you don’t care whether your Labubu is secretly a Lafufu, there are still signs to look out for when searching for a more authentic-looking dupe.
