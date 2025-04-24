What Defunding The Suicide Lifeline Could Mean For LGBTQ+ Folks

Content warning: This article discusses suicide. On April 21, a reported federal budget draft from the Trump administration, first obtained by The Washington Post, revealed plans to eliminate HHS (Health & Human Services) funding for the LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services within the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. This is more than a line-item cut. It’s a decision that could silence one of the few resources designed specifically for queer and trans youth in crisis.

Nowadays, any help you might need is just a phone call away. If you need some friendly support, you can dial up a friend. If there’s an emergency, you call 911, and 211 connects you to community resources. Even if you’re looking for mental health services, there’s a line for that. Knowing that someone will pick up on the other end can be the one thing that keeps someone going. And that’s what the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is all about: being there in those darkest moments. For LGBTQ+ youth, who often face disproportionate rates of bullying, isolation, and mental health struggles, this line has been more than a service. It’s been a lifeline.

Under the leadership of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the department has already cut a quarter of its workforce, Mother Jones reported. While budget decisions are often complicated and reflect a range of priorities, it’s important to consider the human impact behind every dollar. Conversations about mental health support, especially for vulnerable communities, require care, understanding, and a willingness to listen — and act — to protect access to lifesaving support.

When would the defund happen?

If this proposed defund moves forward, specialized services such as LGBTQ+-affirming crisis support could face cutbacks, leaving already vulnerable youth without safe, understanding spaces to turn to during emergencies. While a decision is not yet set in stone, this leaked federal budget proposes that defunding would take effect on October 1, 2025. As of right now, at the end of April, that is roughly five months away. As stated in a press release statement from the CEO of The Trevor Project, Jaymes Black said, “I want to be clear to all LGBTQ+ young people: This news, while upsetting, is not final. And regardless of federal funding shifts, The Trevor Project remains available 24/7 for anyone who needs us, just as we always have.”

Since it launched, the 988 Lifeline has answered over 14 million calls, texts, and chats — real people reaching out in real moments of crisis. Behind every number is a story: someone reaching out, and someone answering. Mental health care isn’t one-size-fits-all, and that’s why Congress told SAMHSA (the agency behind 988) to build out specialized support so that the folks most at risk — veterans, people who speak languages other than English, and LGBTQ+ youth — wouldn’t be left behind.

Why now?

The LGBTQ+ community has long been under attack, but under the Trump administration, those threats became real, visible, and personal. In his first days in office, Trump took immediate action, signing executive orders that directly targeted the LGBTQ+ community, such as removing federal recognition of transgender people and rolling back vital civil rights protections meant to fight discrimination. While Trump did sign the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act in 2020, creating 988 as a national crisis hotline, those gains are now at risk. The services that were meant to protect the most vulnerable, particularly LGBTQ+ youth, are in jeopardy.

“Suicide prevention is about risk, not identity. Ending the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ youth specialized services will not just strip away access from millions of LGBTQ+ kids and teens — it will put their lives at risk,” said Black in a press release. Suicide is one of the top causes of death for causes of death for teens and Gen Z. For LGBTQ+ youth, the risk is even higher. Every year, over 1.8 million queer and trans young people seriously consider ending their life. Every 45 seconds, one of them attempts. They’re more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers. That’s not just a stat — it’s someone in your school, your friend group, your FYP, your DMs.

What happens next?

The fight for LGBTQ+ rights is far from over. While advocacy groups and communities have made significant strides, there is still much work to be done to protect the most vulnerable among us. As critical services hang in the balance, the decisions made in the coming weeks will directly impact the future of LGBTQ+ youth, their mental health, and their overall well-being.

The budget draft, which includes funding for essential LGBTQ+ services, is set to go through Congressional committees before any final vote. This process gives both advocates and the public a window of time to mobilize and voice their concerns. Advocacy organizations are already urging supporters to contact lawmakers, share their personal stories, and emphasize how services like the 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline have provided life-saving support for LGBTQ+ youth facing mental health crises.

What are some other resources LGBTQ+ people can turn to?

For some, 988 was the first time they ever felt truly heard, and for others, it may have been what saved their life. But in addition to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, there are various other resources that can provide critical support.

Local LGBTQ+ community centers often have counseling services and peer support groups for crisis intervention programs. There are also other LGBTQ+ online platforms dedicated to providing text and chat-based support for individuals who may feel more comfortable reaching out anonymously. And for those who need ongoing mental health support, connecting with a licensed therapist or counselor can offer long-term help. Schools and workplaces frequently have mental health resources available, so building a network of accessible, effective, and well-supported resources is essential in providing people with the tools and support they need to make it through difficult moments.

While the idea of defunding LGBTQ+ specialized services in the 988 Lifeline is unsettling, it’s even more unsettling to imagine what it would mean for the people who rely on these services every day. It removes the one voice on the other end of the line that says, “You are not alone.” It removes a sense of safety in moments when everything feels unsafe. It removes the reminder that your story matters, your identity matters, and your life matters. And what’s left behind isn’t just a silence — it’s a dangerous gap. One that grows wider every time support is taken away from those who need it most.

If you or someone you know needs help or support, The Trevor Project’s trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386, via chat at TheTrevorProject.org/Get-Help, or by texting START to 678678.