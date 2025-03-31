Doechii Launched A Mental Health Hub, & It’s Everything

You’d be wrong if you thought you couldn’t love Doechii more. Following the resurfacing and re-release of her 2019 song “Anxiety,” which inspired a massive TikTok trend, Doechii is capitalizing on the song’s virality to bring attention to mental health awareness with a mental health hub. Now that’s how you use your platform.

On March 28, Doechii took to her Instagram to announce her mental health hub titled “Anxiety is Watching Me,” which features general and community-based resources for those navigating anxiety. “Thank you for all of the support you’ve given my song Anxiety, now let me support YOU,” Doechii wrote in her Instagram post. “Share your stories, lend a listening ear or browse through our support communities to get the support you need anonymously.”

The site highlights resources such as Mental Health America (MHA), The Crisis Text Line, and The Trevor Project, among others. It also connects users to creative communities like Queer Art and LGBTQ Writers in Schools. Additionally, there is a dedicated section for various communities, including resources for Black, AANHPI, Hispanic, Native, queer, and intersectional communities.

The website also features a section about Doechii’s own experiences with anxiety, which makes the hub feel all the more intentional, IMHO. “Doechii has experienced the challenges of anxiety firsthand and is using her platform to provide resources that can help you find guidance and tools to support your mental health,” the site reads. “This is also a place where you can find comfort in knowing that there are others on the journey, as well. Nobody has to walk the path alone. Welcome to a place of connection, healing, and empowerment.”

Additionally, “Anxiety is Watching Me” provides a form that users can fill out to share what has helped them cope with anxiety — whether that be online resources, personal coping mechanisms, or words of advice. The answers are then displayed on the site, giving the hub a feeling of community and camaraderie. And honestly? I love it.

As 2025 continues, I know we can count on Doechii to continue taking over the music world. But, we can also count on her to use her platform for things that matter. Y’all, we made the right person famous.