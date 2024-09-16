Here’s How You Can Get Involved In Suicide Prevention As A College Student

Content warning: This article discusses suicide. September is National Suicide Prevention Month. This represents a time to raise awareness of an important crisis that affects individuals, families, and communities everywhere. It is critical to recognize this as a time to remember all of the lives in which we have lost to suicide.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), one person dies from suicide every 11 minutes. Additionally, according to the World Health Organization, more than 700,000 people die due to suicide each year. Throughout September, it is invaluable to contribute to the prevention effort by amplifying conversation and promoting a sense of support.

Suicide holds a serious stigma, and discussing the topic can oftentimes be difficult and uncomfortable. It makes those who are struggling and in distress, hard to ask for help. Sometimes people may even be fighting invisible battles that we can’t directly see. It goes to show that you never know what someone can be going through. We can help shift the perspective. We can all help to prevent suicide. Even a small act of kindness can go a long way in our fight.

During National Suicide Prevention Month and beyond, there are some ways you can get involved in suicide prevention as a college student.

@mollyneff19 September is suicide prevention month which also happens to be the same month I lost my mom to suicide. I wish she was still here more than anything. I will use any opportunity I can to raise awareness on suicide prevention & hopefully encourage those who need help to find it. you are not alone & together we can help you find what you need 💛#suicideprevention #suicidepreventionmonth #healing #hope #fy #september ♬ Beach baby – Amber Rought

Join Campus Mental Health Organizations. Joining campus mental health organizations, like Active Minds and the Jed Foundation is beneficial for students to contribute to suicide prevention efforts and support mental health. Students can help drive initiatives to foster a more supportive environment and contribute to a campus culture that prioritizes mental health. Volunteer with AFSP. Volunteering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) can offer students an opportunity to engage in meaningful suicide prevention efforts. Students can help drive initiatives, like specialized events, to prevent suicide firsthand in their community. Find a chapter in your region and get involved! Volunteer at Crisis Text Line As a volunteer at the Crisis Text Line, college students can receive training to respond effectively to crisis situations via text, offering empathetic support and guidance. You’ll contribute to a network that extends beyond your college campus, making a direct impact on others in need. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crisis Text Line (@crisistextline) Advocate for your Campus Counseling Centers. Colleges and universities have campus counseling centers that can play a crucial role in suicide prevention by providing students with access to professional support. Encouraging other students to seek help can help foster a supportive campus environment and ensure that students get the care they need. Educate yourself. Educating yourself is the first step for college students to make a meaningful impact in their college communities and beyond. Read through resources for allies, get involved in your community, and advocate for mental health on your campus: Self-education can make sure students remain up-to-date with essential resources to contribute to suicide prevention efforts.

No matter how you get involved, you are contributing to a deeper understanding of mental health issues, and offering support to your peers is invaluable. You can make a significant effort to make those around you feel loved and important.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also reach out to the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 or the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386, or to your local suicide crisis center.