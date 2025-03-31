5 Essential Resources For Being A Better Trans Ally

March 31 marks the 15th Transgender Day of Visibility, and in 2025, honoring this holiday is vital. From book banning to the rise of anti-trans legislation at all levels of the government, trans people across the country are being made invisible. It will take active allies to counteract these efforts and make more spaces where trans people are seen. Whether you have a trans loved one or know a trans coworker or classmate, undertaking the effort to become an active ally can feel like a bit of a daunting task.

Of course, it starts with educating yourself and watching your interactions with individuals. Additionally, you might find yourself needing to reconsider some of the language you use or learn about trans history. To do bigger things, participating in advocacy or activism locally or in government is also open to you.

In the age of the internet, there is a wealth of information about allyship and trans allyship in particular designed to help allies (like you) be the best ally they can be to trans folks. From tips and tricks to articles and art pieces, these five places are sure to have something to help you be an ally. Additionally, many of these sources have resources to help trans people themselves and ways to get involved in action on behalf of trans people.

So, if you’re looking to up your allyship, here are five resources for trans allies to follow.

Advocates for Trans Equality A relatively new merger between the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) and Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund (TLDEF), A4TE has a great break down on good allyship, including what to do one-on-one with a trans person and what to do to be an active advocate for trans equality in your communities and beyond. The Trevor Project One of the most well-known organizations dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth, the Trevor Project has put together a guide to supporting trans and nonbinary people, including a breakdown of some common terminology and what to do when you mess up — because sometimes you will, and that’s okay! PFLAG PFLAG is a national organization dedicated to LGBTQ+ people and their friends and family, dedicated to creating community. As allies are key to their audience, PFLAG has a variety of resources for allies, from books and movies to articles that break down current issues regarding trans people. GLAAD While GLAAD focuses mostly on media representation, it also hosts a page dedicated to allies of trans people. GLAAD breaks down advice for better allyship, including language that might read as harmful or offensive. Along with their written advice, they also include additional resources for trans allies, including media recommendations to learn more. Trans Friends, Family, or Influencers Never forget that the best way to help someone is to ask for what they need! If you have trans people in your life, ask them for ways you can support them, or offer ideas for support, and ask if that might be helpful. If you don’t know any trans people personally (or anyone who is out as trans), you can look for trans influencers who talk about allyship.

Wherever you find resources, remember to listen first without judgment and ask questions if you’re unsure. Allyship is about learning, and it’s an ongoing process that you can grow in. And if you know any trans people, make sure to let them know that they are seen on this day of trans visibility, and every day after that.