Having Sex In The Ocean *Sounds* Super Hot, But Is It Safe?

With summer coming to a close, many of us are itching to take advantage of these final hot, summer nights. From hooking up in a car, to pitching a tent in the forest (in more ways than one, wink), there are a ton of steamy places to hook up. One of the most popular summertime sex spots is, you guessed it, in the waves. But is it safe to have sex in the ocean?

In theory, it sounds like a great way to keep things cool when you and a partner are getting hot. Plus, hooking up in the ocean seems like something straight out of a romance movie, or your favorite steamy smut novel. Having sex in the ocean is a pretty popular fantasy (I’ve thought about it myself, too), but before you drop your bikini bottoms and get to business, there are some things you should probably know about having sex in the ocean. Because, in short, it’s a pretty bad idea.

But what exactly are the risks, and is having sex in the ocean really that dangerous? I spoke to board-certified OB/GYN Dr. Matthew Casavant and pelvic health specialist Dr. Rachel Gelman DPT, CSC to find out more — so you don’t have to learn for yourself.

Having sex in the ocean can lead to a bunch of issues.

I don’t want to scare you, bestie, but sharks aren’t the only danger when it comes to hooking up in the ocean. “Untreated water carries risks of infection,” Dr. Casavant says. “I’ve seen patients develop issues from simply swimming in contaminated water, and the genitals are particularly prone to infection.”

Most water environments, especially public ones like oceans and lakes, likely contain harmful bacteria and other microorganisms that can increase your risk of developing an infection, like bacterial vaginosis, down there.

But outside of infections, having sex in the ocean can actually be pretty uncomfortable. “It seems counter-intuitive, but the water can actually lead to less vaginal lubrication and cause more friction,” Gelman says. “This can lead to pain — or if you’re using a condom, it can lead to increased risk of the condom breaking.”

However, it’s not just oceans that carry a risk. Having sex in any body of water isn’t the best idea. “Even treated water like pools and hot tubs contain chemicals that can irritate the genitals — their heat and bubbles can also dry and chafe the skin,” Casavant says. “Lubricants and other products may react with the chemicals.”

Just because you shouldn’t have sex in the ocean, doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t shake things up.

While you may feel like your ultimate sex fantasy has been killed, don’t worry: There are a ton of other ways to get freaky with your partner. But, if you want to embrace the fantasy of hooking up in the ocean, there are ways. “External stimulation of the clitoris or penis is likely the best option in the water,” Gelman says. If you have a private pool, patio, or beachfront balcony, consider indulging in sexual pleasure outside of the water, instead of in it.

Over all, having sex in the ocean definitely has its risks — and not participating in it can actually help your relationship in the long run, health-wise that is. “Choosing a safe environment is key,” Casavant says. “While water may seem exciting in the moment, your long-term health and comfort should guide your decisions.