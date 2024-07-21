Is It Hot In Here, Or Is It Just These 5 Spicy AF Summer Reads?

There isn’t much I’d consider being a better summer afternoon than laying outside on a beach towel with nothing except for my favorite lip balm, a bevvy, and a book that I just cannot put down. With the sun and the heat comes an innate desire to relax and recharge — and the best way to do that? Finding a spicy summer book that will have you on the edge of your seat… in more ways than one!
If you’re an avid TikTok user like me and you’ve found yourself on BookTok, you’ve probably seen the range of spicy books taking over the app. These are the kinds of books that OG-Tumblr and Wattpad girlies such as myself would consider smut, or fiction books that include their fair share of sex. Think of them like your typical fun, fiction book, except it has a little more oomph and a lot more spice.
Whether you plan on spending quality alone time this summer or just need a new hobby, picking up a new book is a great summer activity, especially if it’s the kind of book that has you fantasizing about your crush. If you’ve been on the search for some good spicy book recommendations, look no further! Here are five of my favorite spicy summer reads to add to your TBR, RN.
- A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas ($11)
A Court of Thorns and Roses is about Feyre, a young woman who kills a wolf causing a terrifying creature to demand retribution and take her to a magical land known only from legends. Her captor, Tamlin, is a lethal, immortal faerie who isn’t always a beast. As Feyre adjusts to her new home, her initial hostility towards Tamlin transforms into passionate love. However, an ancient evil threatens the faerie lands, and Feyre must find a way to stop it to save Tamlin and his world.
- Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert ($12)
Take A Hint, Dani Brown is a hilarious, romantic, story that follows PhD student Dani Brown, who is focused on her career and not interested in love. That is, until a sexy security guard, Zafir, rescues her during a fire drill and their fake relationship goes viral. With swoon-worthy moments and laugh-out-loud situations, Dani and Zafir navigate their feelings while learning that sometimes, even the most determined hearts can’t resist a hint of romance.
- Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune ($11)
The spicy novel Meet Me at the Lake is a romance about Fern and Will, who met for a magical 24 hours in Toronto years ago. They connected deeply and made a pact to meet a year later but Will never showed up. Now, at 32, Fern is back home running her late mother’s run-down lakeside resort, a life far from what she imagined. Out of nowhere, Will reappears, offering to help. Fern struggles to trust him, as he seems so different from the idealistic artist she once knew and is clearly hiding something. Despite this, Fern wonders if she can rescue Will as he did for her a decade ago.
- How Often We Collide by Madeline Flagel ($16)
How Often We Collide follows Vivian Westwood (not the designer, BTW), who feels like she’s always behind in life. After getting fired and having no family, she reevaluates her life following a sudden accident. Dr. Matthew Halloway, who spends his life fixing mistakes, both medical and personal, crosses paths with her repeatedly, sparking a fiery romance. With a new job at a bookstore and feeling complete for the first time thanks to the elderly owners who become like grandparents to her, Vivian’s life seems to improve. However, when Matthew’s past mistakes resurface, Vivian must decide whether to look beyond them or move on without him.
- Book Lovers by Emily Henry ($12)
This popular fiction book features the main character Nora Stephens, who lives for books and her role as a successful, no-nonsense literary agent in New York City. The only person she considers herself a hero for is her younger sister, Libby. When Libby suggests a sisters’ trip to Sunshine Falls, North Carolina, hoping to shake up Nora’s routine, Nora reluctantly agrees. However, instead of picturesque moments or romantic encounters, Nora repeatedly crosses paths with Charlie Lastra, an editor from the city. Despite their less-than-ideal history, their frequent meetings challenge the stories they’ve told themselves about who they are, sparking unexpected changes in both their lives.