5 Positions For Great Sex While You’re Camping

Summer screams surf, sun, and lots of trips to do some camping and reconnect with nature. IMHO, the best way to reconnect with nature is obviously through some orgasms under the stars. If you haven’t tried getting down and dirty on a camping trip, I highly recommend it — TBH, it feels like something Emily Henry would write about in a summer beach read. Imagine something more romantic than being snuggled up with your partner in nature, enjoying the peace and quiet (and some camping sex positions). You can’t.

But, like, how do you hook up in a tent? Don’t worry bestie, your favorite sex positions expert is here to give you the rundown on getting down and dirty while camping. First, let’s make sure to get a secluded campsite if the trip is meant to spice things up. If you’re camping somewhere without running water (this is why I prefer glamping), let’s remember to pack some unscented wet wipes along with the condoms and lube for quick in-the-tent cleanup. Finally, these positions will give you all those endorphins and post-sex good feelings while staying comfortable in those cozy sleeping bags. Just watch out for poison ivy — trust me, you don’t want to get anywhere near that when things are getting steamy.

Pitch a tent Teasing can be the most fun sometimes, so get heavy into the foreplay and take it back to high school with some good old grinding. Once you’ve got your partner excited (pitching a tent… get it?) get them off with their favorite kinds of oral. Gimme S’more Honestly, what’s better than wanting a little more? Keep it classic and comfortable while also spicing it up by adding a toy to missionary for a little s’more. Start on your back with your partner penetrating you from a pushup position, then have them reach down with your favorite toy for a little extra stimulation. Sleeping bag spoon Spooning is a perfect option for camping because it keeps you close to your partner and doesn’t require a ton of space. Start on your side with your back to your partner and have them penetrate from behind. BTW, this is the perfect position for whispering some dirty talk. The stake This a classic position that is sure to hit all the right spots. Start on your belly and keep one leg straight down, while pulling one up until your knee is in line with your hip, and have your partner penetrate from behind. This gives them full access to your back and butt, allowing for a little erogenous zone stimulation as well. Go for a ride Keep getting down and dirty easily by climbing on top. Have your partner let on their back and have them penetrate you from underneath while you straddle them. This one gets bonus points because you can do it in the back of a car too, in case you want more sound protection than a tent.

Have fun on your camping trips this summer, and enjoy both the sunshine and the spicy moments.