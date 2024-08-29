What You Need To Know About Election Anxiety (& How To Quell It)

With the RNC and DNC done, many of us are counting down the days until the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 4. Until then, there’s still the presidential and vice presidential debates to wait for, coverage to keep up with, and the ever-present dread that seems to pick up at the idea of waiting for results. But is this anxiety, or election stress disorder, real? Or is it all in our heads?

If you’re anything like me, you may find yourself constantly bombarded with reminders about how crucial this election is, how important staying informed can be, and a myriad of other messages about this season, all in between campaign emails and ads.

I promise you, you’re likely not the only person doom scrolling late into the night while weighed down with worries for the future. To learn more about how to handle these feelings of anxiety surrounding election season, I spoke to Brent Metcalf, LCSW, owner and therapist at Tri-Star Couseling, LLC about the signs of election anxiety and how to manage it.

While not a formal diagnosis, “election stress disorder” is still a present condition. Metcalf defined it as “a form of situational anxiety triggered by political events,” and said the feeling “stems from uncertainty, fear of the outcome, and the constant barrage of political news and social media.”

“Election anxiety often manifests as pervasive worry, feelings of helplessness, and an inability to focus on daily tasks,” Metcalf explained. “Individuals may experience symptoms such as insomnia, irritability, difficulty concentrating, and a sense of dread as the election approaches.”

Election anxiety can also impact your physical health as well. “This anxiety can also lead to physical symptoms like headaches, muscle tension, or stomach issues,” Metcalf says. “The stress is compounded by concerns about social and familial relationships, particularly when political views differ.”

HOW Can YOU MANAGE ELECTION ANXIETY?

There are some simple ways to help manage election anxiety, however. “This can involve setting boundaries around media consumption, engaging in self-care practices, and seeking social support,” Metcalf says. Just like with any other form of anxiety, if it’s possible to limit exposure to obvious stressors, doing so is a great first step.

“Techniques such as mindfulness, deep breathing exercises, and cognitive-behavioral strategies can help individuals reframe negative thoughts and reduce stress,” Metcalf adds. “Staying connected with loved ones, engaging in joy-inducing activities, and practicing gratitude are essential to counterbalance the negative emotions associated with political stress.”

If you know someone else who is experiencing election anxiety, “offering a non-judgmental listening ear is crucial,” Metcalf stated. “Encouraging breaks from political content and emphasizing self-care can make a significant difference. If anxiety is severe, suggesting professional help from a therapist may be beneficial.”

Remember that connecting with trusted companions and sharing your feelings is important to managing any emotion and maintaining a support network. When you find yourself starting to grow overwhelmed by thoughts of the election and its possible consequences, find a distraction in a self-care practice or a favorite activity.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.