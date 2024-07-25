Staying Informed Can Be Traumatizing, But Here’s How 2 Experts Say You Can Cope

Content warning: This article discusses gun violence and police brutality. On July 22, Illinois State Police released bodycam footage of the murder of Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by former Illinois deputy Sean Grayson after she called the police to her home. On the internet, the horrific footage spread like wildfire, leaving many folks feeling hopeless, upset, and traumatized by the brutal scene.

The shooting took place on July 6, when Massey called 911 after suspecting an intruder was in her home. Two deputies, including Grayson, showed up at her home in response to the call. The footage shows Massey calmly speaking to, and even thanking, the deputies. At one point, while Massey was searching her purse for ID, Grayson pointed out a pot over a flame on the stove. Massey went to move the pot, and asked Grayson, “Where are you going?” as he had stepped back. He replied, “Away from your hot, steaming water.”

Massey, seemingly jokingly, said back to him, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” which sparked a reaction from Grayson. Following a quick dispute, in which Grayson said to Massey “I’ll f*cking shoot you in the f*cking face,” Massey apologized as both deputies drew guns. Then, Grayson fatally shot Massey three times.

This isn’t the first time in recent years that a Black woman was killed in her home by police. Major cases like the murders of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019 and Breonna Taylor in 2020 sparked similar outrage and protests after the bodycam footage from each incident was released. And while it is important to stay informed of current events, there is no denying that witnessing real violence — even if it’s through a screen — can be triggering and detrimental to your mental health.

“Seeing violence on social media can make your stress levels rise, which can show up as anxiety, depression, or even signs similar to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD),” Dr. Edmond Hakimi, the Medical Director of Wellbridge, tells Her Campus. “Constant exposure causes chronic stress that can interfere with sleep, alter concentration, and cause emotional imbalance, thus impairing concentration on academics and compromising relationships.”

Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Stephanie Gilbert says that folks who are exposed to violence on the internet can develop “vicarious trauma,” which is trauma experienced from seeing or hearing about a violent or traumatic incident. “This is something that’s often talked about in the healthcare field, for those who are first responders for example, but it can also happen to anyone who is seeing or hearing about trauma,” she tells Her Campus.

For some, watching bodycam footage, reading transcriptions of disputes, and doing further research into injustices happening in the world can allow them to be educated in their advocacy. And while there can be some definite drawbacks to doing so, especially when it comes to mental health, there are ways that folks can take care of themselves while advocating for others.

Draw boundaries with screen time.

When injustices arise, it can be hard to put your phone down and stop scrolling. Additionally, a huge part of advocacy is the refusal to stay silent and the continual effort to stay informed. So, deleting Instagram and offloading the News app isn’t always feasible, but limiting your access to them can make a huge difference. “Placing some boundaries on social media is a step that can be helpful,” Gilbert says. “For instance, consider stopping social media consumption two hours before bed.”

Hakimi agrees. “Choose particular periods of the day to keep informed and steer clear of reading news just before bed to make sure it doesn’t disrupt your sleep,” he says. “Pay attention to the kinds of media you watch and how much of them you watch. Think about unfollowing stories that regularly feature upsetting material and instead follow those that motivate and uplift you.”

Take your advocacy offline and into real life.

Posting about injustices on social media is a common way for people to feel involved. While this is a great way to spread news and educate others, consider connecting with others IRL to form solutions.

“If you’re able, finding a way to take action can be very helpful for our mental health. This can turn feelings of powerlessness to feelings of hope for change,” Gilbert says. “Could you do some volunteer work or advocate for change in some way? Could you start a campus support group if there isn’t one? Can you get involved in a political campaign if that speaks to you?”

By doing this, you may find yourself in a community of other people who relate, and empathize, with the mental load that comes along with advocacy. “Support or campaign groups on campus can give you a sense of belonging and a common goal, which can be comforting,” Hakimi says.

Seek support when the load gets tough.

Above all else, if you feel your mental health is in a downward spiral, reach out to family, friends, and mental health professionals. From on-campus mental health services to trauma-support groups, there are resources that exist to support you. “Remember that your mental health should always come first, even if staying aware and fighting for change are also important,” Hakimi says. “Finding a balance between knowledge and self-care will help you keep up your advocacy work without hurting your health.”

With the murder of Sonya Massey, and so many other acts of senseless violence, flooding social media pages and sparking protests all over the United States, it can feel burdensome to your mental health — especially if you’re committed to advocacy. And while it’s important to stay informed about injustice, creating real change requires a clear head and a strong support system. Take care of your friends, take care of each other, and most importantly, take care of yourself.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.