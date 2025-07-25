I Tried The TikTok-Viral Cortisol Cocktail & It’s My New Favorite Bevvy

Ah yes, cortisol: the stress hormone we adore and despise at the same time. Why, you ask? Case in point: Can’t sleep? It’s probably because your cortisol levels are high. Can’t concentrate? It’s probably because your cortisol levels are imbalanced. Experiencing mood swings, stress, and irritability? You guessed it: it’s probably all because of your cortisol levels. But we all know that TikTok doesn’t go down without a fight, so it was only natural that a viral “cortisol cocktail” meant to put your stressed mind at ease make it to my FYP, and of course, it was only natural that I give it a try.

Much like the viral “sleepy girl mocktail” and similar “healthy kitty” mocktails, the cortisol cocktail is a blend of specific ingredients made to support different aspects of your overall health. While the sleepy girl mocktail regulates your melatonin levels to promote a better sleep, and healthy kitty mocktails support women’s (you know what) hygiene, the cortisol cocktail is meant to lower your cortisol levels to help you relax by using ingredients like coconut water, orange juice, lemon, and magnesium.

And, being the TikTok trend follower that I am, I had to hop on the cortisol cocktail bandwagon as soon as possible to see what all the hype was about… and it’s safe to say that I’ll be having a glass before bed until further notice. But how exactly does this light, harmless-looking, citrusy concoction lower your stress levels?

What is cortisol?

“Cortisol is the body’s primary stress hormone,” says Dr. Ehsan Ali (AKA the Beverly Hills Concierge Doctor), board-certified internal medicine doctor. “It’s produced by your adrenal glands and plays a big role in regulating your energy levels, blood sugar, metabolism, and even your sleep-wake cycle,” he says.

Cortisol is released in response to stress, which is why it’s often associated with stress. It helps prepare your body for that fight-or-flight feeling by increasing the amount of glucose in your bloodstream, enhancing the use of glucose in the brain, and supporting the availability of substances in your body that can repair damaged tissues.

“While it’s not inherently bad, it helps you wake up and respond to stress, but chronically high cortisol can wreak havoc on your body,” Dr. Ali says. “It’s been linked to poor sleep, anxiety, and burnout — so yes, keeping an eye on cortisol is absolutely worth your attention, especially if you’re feeling wired but tired all the time.”

Here’s how the cortisol cocktail works:

Each ingredient of the cortisol cocktail is carefully chosen to enhance the function of the non-alcoholic drink: salt, lemon, orange, magnesium, and coconut. But the cortisol cocktail doesn’t magically lower your cortisol, says Dr. Ali. Instead, it “supports hydration, replenishes minerals, and gives your body a gentle wake-up,” he says. “Ingredients like coconut water and salt help restore electrolytes after sleep, while vitamin C-rich citrus may help buffer the effects of stress on the body.”

But the full breakdown, according to Dr. Ali, goes like this: Coconut water is rich in potassium and electrolytes, which help support hydration and your adrenal system. Salt (sea or mineral) provides sodium and trace minerals, which, like coconut water, support your adrenal system. Lemon or lime juice is a supporting vitamin C component that reduces oxidative stress and, you guessed it, supports the adrenals. Orange juice is the main source of vitamin C, which stabilizes blood sugar and helps fast overnight. And, last but not least, magnesium capsules and powder calm the nervous system and regulate stress, fear, and motivational response.

Together, these ingredients provide the perfect amount of sodium, potassium, and glucose to give the body a calming and energetic boost. But, of course, these ingredients can be modified to taste. “If orange juice feels too sweet, swap in a splash of tart cherry. Not into coconut water? Try aloe juice or just use filtered water,” Ali says. “The goal is to make something you’ll enjoy drinking consistently.”

photo by sophie blake

There are drawbacks to the cortisol cocktail.

But, like all sporadic TikTok wellness trends, the cortisol cocktail must come with its drawbacks. “The main drawback is the hype; people might expect it to replace deeper stress management tools like sleep, nutrition, and exercise,” says Dr. Ali. “And if you have blood pressure issues or adrenal conditions, you should talk to your doctor before adding extra sodium or supplements into your morning routine.”

But the cortisol cocktail can also have really harmful effects on your teeth, too, says Dr. Sandip Sachar, an NYC dentist. “From a dental perspective, how you drink this cocktail matters just as much as what’s in it,” she says. “While it’s not harmful for most people, the acidity and sugar content may have a negative impact on your teeth (by causing enamel erosion and tooth decay) if consumed frequently or improperly.”

Dr. Sachar recommends drinking the cocktail in one sitting versus drinking it slowly over a long period of time, using a straw to avoid contact with teeth, rinsing your mouth with water afterwards, and waiting 30 minutes before brushing your teeth to avoid scrubbing softened enamel (from the acidity of the cocktail).

So, Is the cortisol cocktail actually good?

To make the cortisol cocktail, I eyeballed about 200 ml of coconut water, 50 ml of orange juice, a magnesium capsule, a quarter teaspoon of sea salt, half of a squeezed lemon, and pineapple sparkling water to top it off. And let me tell you… that was one of the best healthy drinks I’ve ever made.

I made sure to try it at a time when I was feeling a bit overwhelmed, stressed, and anxious. At around 7 p.m. I made the cocktail, finished it around 7:30 p.m., and felt noticeably less overwhelmed and more relaxed by 9 p.m.

I added sparkling water mostly to taste, but what’s fun about it is that you can top it off with anything you want, really. I used pineapple Perrier because I knew it would pair well with the other ingredients without taking away from any of them or adding extra sugar. (Don’t tell me pineapple, orange, lemon, and coconut don’t sound like the best pairing of all time).

photo by sophie blake

And, one more thing I want to note is that magnesium powder can be quite pricey. So, what I did was I took a magnesium capsule instead and broke that down into my drink. You can’t taste it at all and it doesn’t mess with the consistency, either (plus they’re significantly cheaper than the powder). But, of course, if you wanted to just have the capsule at the same time as you drank your cocktail (minus the magnesium powder), that would work just as well, too.

Normally, when I’m feeling stressed and anxious before bed, I’ll have a magnesium and melatonin capsule to relax and get a good rest. But, because the cortisol cocktail is so easy to make and super yummy (and works wonders), this cortisol cocktail will definitely be my new go-to.

What’s so fun about the cortisol cocktail is that it doesn’t taste like you’re trying to lower your stress levels. In fact, it actually tastes like the cocktail you’d get at a pool bar on vacation somewhere tropical. And, honestly, I can see myself drinking it anywhere and anytime for a long time to come, and so should you!