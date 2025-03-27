Are You Burnt Out Or Experiencing Depression?

Exhaustion is not just a lack of physical energy — it’s a lack of mental energy. Your phone could ring, and you don’t even want to check to see who’s calling. Your room could be a mess, and no matter how uncomfortable it makes you, you can’t bring yourself to tidy up. You may have plans with friends that you were excited about, but when it comes time to leave, you can’t so much as simply get out of bed. While exhaustion can be a symptom of burnout, it can equally be a sign of depression.

And exhaustion can be normal — until it’s not. If you’re constantly feeling tired and like you have no motivation, chances are there is something deeper going on. And while you might dismiss your symptoms as a temporary setback, it’s important to recognize when you need to slow down, and especially when you need help. But because burnout and depression symptoms can overlap, people often confuse the two, says psychotherapist Dr. Katie Hurley.

Despite their similarities, neither are normal, and both can be dangerous. But the biggest difference between burnout and depression is that depression is a medical condition, says Dr. Hurley. “It’s important to remember that depression is characterized by a persistently depressed mood or loss of interest in daily activities,” she says. “It causes significant impairment in daily functioning and requires medical attention.”

Depression is often characterized by feeling sad or down for a long period of time, Dr. Hurley says. “But it can actually include a constellation of symptoms that affect the ability to attend to daily needs” — whether that be work, school, extracurriculars, hobbies, friends, or family. You may experience increased irritability, changes in appetite, poor sleep patterns, feelings of hopelessness, not keeping up with hygiene, feeling less motivated, a lack of energy, and isolating yourself from your friends and family.

Burnout, on the other hand, cannot be diagnosed like depression can. “It is a state of emotional and physical exhaustion that can result from exposure to excessive and prolonged stress,” says Dr. Hurley. “Burnout is a gradual process and often occurs when you feel overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to meet the competing demands in your life.”

Burnout is often associated with fatigue, frequent illness, changes in eating patterns, poor sleep patterns, and headaches and migraines. Beyond that, it can cause feelings of self-doubt, detachment, defeat, and decreased satisfaction.

“Burnout is primarily caused by external stressors,” says Dr. Hurley. “Depression is multifactorial and complex. The cause of it is not the same for everyone.” If you’re experiencing any or all of these symptoms, burnout or depression, it’s important to evaluate your situation, talk to your loved ones about it, make a plan, and seek professional help, especially if you’re experiencing depression symptoms.

What causes burnout and depression?

The causes of burnout and depression, on the other hand, are not so similar. Depression can be caused by many factors that are individual to the person, whether it’s genetics or stressors at home like divorce, job loss, grief, substance misuse, trauma, or adverse childhood experiences, says Dr. Hurley. “These can all increase the risk of a depressive episode, but no two people are the same and there are many contributing factors.” If you’re experiencing depression symptoms for more than two weeks or if it’s affecting the quality of your everyday life, it can be a good indicator to seek professional help.

Burnout, on the other hand, can really only be caused by prolonged feelings of stress. “The constant demands of work, school, relationships, finances, and other factors can contribute to elevated levels of stress, which result in burnout,” says Dr. Hurley. A heavy workload and working long hours with no time for yourself to physically and mentally relax, will inevitably result in a burnout if it goes on for too long.

Burnout is real — Here’s how to help.

There are lucky steps that can be taken to reduce the symptoms of burnout. It can be normal for young people to experience burnout as they are often juggling a lot: school, work, friends, family — and it can take a toll.

The first step to address any kind of symptoms is recognition. “Learning your physical and emotional responses to burnout helps you label it and choose an appropriate coping strategy,” Dr. Hurley says. “Try a daily body scan: get comfortable and close your eyes. Using slow deep breathing, do a head-to-toe visualization of where the symptoms of stress show up in your body.”

“Notice how you feel when you pause on stress hotspots.” Dr. Hurley also suggests making notes of your symptoms in your Notes app or somewhere you will remember and come back to. She encourages you to check it often so you can notice patterns and recognize burnout symptoms and potential stressors.

“Next, I would encourage young people to create a mental health coping kit that they can turn to when they are overwhelmed with feelings of anxiety or stress,” Dr. Hurley says. “For instance, when you are feeling burnt out, try 4-7-8 breathing (inhale through your nose for a count of four, hold for seven, and exhale through your mouth for eight seconds), take a brisk ten-minute walk outside, or get cozy and do something creative like journaling or coloring.”

While there’s no easy way to prevent burnout, things like creating boundaries for personal time, practicing sleep hygiene, getting regular exercise, keeping up with your social life, and building resilience skills can all help manage the symptoms of burnout, says Dr. Hurley. “Being able to assert yourself, solve problems, and resolve conflict in a healthy way will go a long way toward preventing burnout, especially in the workplace.”

But if you’re experiencing burnout symptoms more often than not, and your coping strategies don’t seem to be working, then it might be a good idea to seek professional help.

If you’re experiencing depression, here’s how to find support.

Depression, on the other hand, can really only be relieved by seeking help from elsewhere — relying solely on yourself for help is often not a good idea. Like any kind of diagnosis, you’ll need to seek medical and professional help for even the chance to reduce your symptoms.

“If you think you are depressed, it is important to talk to someone you are comfortable with, such as a parent, guardian, mentor, coach, or school counselor,” says Dr. Hurley. “Ultimately, you should speak to a professional who can diagnose and come up with a treatment plan with you.”

While depression is not something that can be avoided, it is something that can be managed, says Dr. Hurley. “While it can be overwhelming to be diagnosed with a mental health condition like major depressive disorder, with the right support, you can live a fulfilling life and manage your symptoms. There are many types of therapy that address mood disorders and help people live fulfilling lives.”

Whether you’re experiencing burnout, depression, or a symptom of the two here and there, it’s important to know that you’re not alone, and that it takes strength and bravery to turn to someone, whether a loved one or professional, for help in a time of need — and it is something that you can do.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.