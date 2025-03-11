It’s Time To Unwind: Here Are 5 Tips For A Calming Night Routine

Let’s be real — how many times have you come back to your dorm or apartment after a busy day, only to find yourself doom-scrolling on social media until 1 a.m.? (NGL, I’m 100% guilty of that.) College stress is no joke. It only makes sense that after a long day of responsibilities and tasks, our brain craves a little bit (or a lot) of dopamine. But trying to fall asleep after scrolling, cramming, or submitting that 11:59 p.m. assignment at 11:58 is like trying to park a car going 100 mph. Your brain doesn’t get a chance to relax at all, and before you know it, the sun is up and you’ve barely slept a wink.

Your night sets the tone for your morning, so for college students, having a calming night routine is essential to your wellbeing and academic performance. A good night’s sleep gives you energy, boosts your memory retention, prevents injury or disease, and countless other benefits. Night routines are *the perfect way to ease into sleep. Not only is it healthy, it also helps you romanticize your life a bit more. Creating a cozy, ambient time dedicated to yourself at the end of a hard day’s work is a true act of self-love. So if you’re ready to ditch those groggy mornings and actually get some good sleep, you’ve come to the right place. Here are five tips for a calming night routine that will make your body and soul feel relaxed and rejuvenated.

Set the mood.

The environment you’re in plays a big part in your mood. So as you ease into nighttime, make sure to create a space with a cozy and relaxed vibe. Because let’s be real—there’s nothing less relaxing than the fluorescent overhead lights of a dorm room. Try putting up some fairy lights or a salt lamp with a soft, warm glow. Additionally, try to declutter your space. Studies have shown that decluttering and keeping your room tidy improves your mental health and lowers stress levels—perfect for a good night’s sleep.

Put your electronics away.

I know, I know — the urge to scroll on your phone in bed is stronger than Earth’s gravitational pull. I get it. But if you’re serious about your wellbeing, it’s a really good idea to put it away at least an hour before bed. The blue light from screens has been shown to mess up the brain’s melatonin production, making it way harder to fall asleep. In addition, all that stimulation from your phone is the opposite of unwinding. So log off and let your nighttime be a chance to disconnect from the world for a little. Try swapping screen time for something relaxing like journaling or reading a book instead!

Do some yoga.

Bestie, it’s time to invest in that yoga mat. A 2020 study showed that practicing yoga before bed helped women go to sleep earlier and improve their quality of sleep. Yoga is a great way to thank your body for its efforts during the day, and will no doubt leave you relaxed and ready for bed. The best part is, you don’t have to be a pro at all—there are plenty of free YouTube videos for people of any experience level (my personal favorite is Yoga With Adrienne).

Have a set sleep time.

Even if you have a different schedule each day, research highly encourages you to go to bed at the same time every night. This is because a consistent sleep schedule helps your body adjust and make you feel tired at the right time each day, helping you fall asleep faster. Based on your schedule, try and find the bedtime that works best for you and stick with it.

Make things easier for your future self.

You’re not alone if you feel like you in the morning versus you at night are two entirely different people. Right when you wake up, it can be hard to do pretty much anything. That’s why it can be really beneficial to do whatever you can the night before to make things easier for yourself when you wake up. For example, lay out your outfit for the next day before you go to sleep — that way you won’t find yourself rummaging desperately through your closet half-awake in the morning for 30 minutes. Other things you could do are organize your school bag, fill your water bottle, lay out your skincare, etc. — your future self will thank you.

College can be stressful, but by having a cozy and relaxed time at the end of the day, you’ll begin to find yourself easing through it and letting some of that stress go. I hope you’re able to use these tips to create the perfect, calming night routine for yourself. You got this!.