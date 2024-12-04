It’s the most wonderful time of year… Spotify Wrapped day is here! It’s a time when it’s not only acceptable to show off your great taste in music, podcasts, and audiobooks — it’s welcome! Posting about your Spotify Wrapped is a time-honored tradition one that has evolved over time as social media habits have evolved too. And with that in mind, Spotify has released a new way to share your Wrapped data that is sure to make Gen Z happy: via TikTok!

On Dec. 4 at 8 a.m. EST, Spotify launched its 2024 Wrapped campaign, and immediately, audio lovers everywhere rushed to post their usual Instagram Story roundups of their yearlong listening journey. However, this time around, you may have also noticed some people are taking to TikTok to share their data as well. And if you want to be one of those people, it’s easy to join them!

First, make sure both apps — Spotify and TikTok — are downloaded and updated. From there, when you’re on your Spotify Wrapped, simply tap the “share” button, and then the “TikTok” button. This will bring your Wrapped results to the TikTok app, which you can then post on your FYP feed or Stories. It’s really that easy!

The ability to post your Spotify Wrapped on TikTok comes after TikTok and Spotify recently announced new integration capabilities in early November 2024. This has allowed users of both apps to seamlessly share their favorite music, audiobooks, and podcasts directly from Spotify to TikTok, making it easy to share what they’re currently listening to (or just obsessing over) on their TikTok feeds (both FYP and Stories) as well as via TikTok DMs. This added to the already-existing integration that allows users to save songs directly to Spotify from TikTok.

Music and social media have long been connected with one another, and now, it’s easier than ever to express yourself on all your favorite platforms. Consider the possibilities: You can break down your own top artists, introduce your favorite lesser-known songs to your followers, or even just talk through the different phases of your life this year that led your Spotify Wrapped to turn out… well, like that. Happy posting!