Get Spooky & Sexy With These Halloween Sex Tips

Is it just me, or does Halloween give anyone else that extra confidence boost that makes you so excited to get down and dirty? It could be all of the costumes that make me want to talk to everyone and give me a little extra confidence to flirt. (Or maybe it’s just because Halloween is, like, inherently horny.) Spooky Season is the time to spice things up, after all — whether that’s sending that flirty Halloween text, or spicing up the bedroom with my favorite Halloween sex tips.

If you have on a costume that makes you feel sexy and confident you might as well carry this attitude into your hookups this season, IMHO. And if you aren’t sure how to be bolder on Halloween, don’t worry — I have some perfect ideas to shake things up while adding a spooky and thrilling flair. And while this is the perfect time to try something new, whether it’s with your partner or a Halloweekend hookup, remember to communicate with whoever you’re hooking up with beforehand. (Consent is sexy, not spooky!) So, have fun while getting down and dirty, and make it feel a little more thrilling than usual with these Halloween sex tips.