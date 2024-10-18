Get Spooky & Sexy With These Halloween Sex Tips

Is it just me, or does Halloween give anyone else that extra confidence boost that makes you so excited to get down and dirty? It could be all of the costumes that make me want to talk to everyone and give me a little extra confidence to flirt. (Or maybe it’s just because Halloween is, like, inherently horny.) Spooky Season is the time to spice things up, after all — whether that’s sending that flirty Halloween text, or spicing up the bedroom with my favorite Halloween sex tips.
If you have on a costume that makes you feel sexy and confident you might as well carry this attitude into your hookups this season, IMHO. And if you aren’t sure how to be bolder on Halloween, don’t worry — I have some perfect ideas to shake things up while adding a spooky and thrilling flair. And while this is the perfect time to try something new, whether it’s with your partner or a Halloweekend hookup, remember to communicate with whoever you’re hooking up with beforehand. (Consent is sexy, not spooky!) So, have fun while getting down and dirty, and make it feel a little more thrilling than usual with these Halloween sex tips.
- Get Spooky… While Staying Safe.
If you haven’t tried glow-in-the-dark condoms yet, this is your sign too. Glow-in-the-dark condoms make everything feel a little spookier, while giving you peace of mind that you are still safe as well.
- Add in some tricks and treats.
Grab something sweet and bring it into the bedroom with some spooky and sexy trickery. Try putting whipped cream or chocolate syrup on your, and your partner’s, erogenous zones to turn your hookup into the ultimate sweet treat this Halloween.
- Grab a spooky sex toy.
Take your hookup to the next level by incorporating something sensual and spooky. Try this Candle Warming Vibrator Wand ($79) to add something haunted to every hookup or solo sesh.
- Keep the costumes on and role-play.
Take advantage of those alter-personas from all of the costumes and bring them into the bedroom. Spice things up by speaking in character and being extra outspoken and kinky — it’s the season for disguises for a reason, right? Let your fantasies run wild by trying out different costumes based on your and your partner’s desires.
- Get tied up, mummy-style.
If you’ve thought about trying it, why not on the spookiest night of the year? Bondage is a great way to spice things up, and it’s actually pretty beginner-friendly. Introduce some light restraints like belts, handcuffs, and ropes, and be sure to come up with a safe word beforehand to use if things get a little too intense.