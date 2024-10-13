Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo

This might be a hot take, but what if I told you that the sexiest holiday of the year is Halloween? I know, I know — you’re probably thinking that it should be Valentine’s Day or even Christmas (Jack Frost, you do it for me). But, let’s face it, with cozy weather, scandalous costumes, and maybe a little one-too-many (if you’re 21+, I mean), you’re almost sure to score your new boo with these dirty and flirty Halloween texts. 

Now listen, whoever says that shooting your shot is scary has obviously never been to a haunted house. Because, if we’re being real, you are much hotter than the sweat I accumulate walking through dark hallways — which is a lot. But, for those who need a bigger push than their delusional state from a candy coma, Halloween is the perfect time to send that scary message and blame it on the ghost sheet that wandered by.

Even if you aren’t the type to send flirty text messages, there is something so thrilling about shooting your shot with your crush. So, why not embrace it this spooky season? I’m sure that with these flirty text messages, you’ll be sure to have their costume on your bedroom floor this Halloween.

20 Flirty Halloween Texts:

  1. Isn’t it scary how you haven’t asked me out yet?
  2. You’re looking FANG-tastic.
  3. I promise I don’t bite (unless you want me to).
  4. You’re just my (blood) type.
  5. Wanna find out what I turn into at midnight?
  6. Let’s bone… 😏
  7. You’re the pumpkin of my eye.
  8. If I were a zombie, I’d eat you first.
  9. Your costume looks good, but I think it’d look better on my floor.
  10.  Happy Halloween! Wanna be my boo?
Texting Kelli Mcclintock Unsplash?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Photo by Kelli McClintock on Unsplash
  1.  You would be the sweetest treat this Halloween.
  2. Look, I’m dressed as your dream date.
  3. Wanna be the Joker to my Harley Quinn?
  4. I didn’t know they were giving you out as a treat this Halloween.
  5. Don’t worry, I’ll have space for you in my ghost sheets 👻😉
  6. I know you can’t Reese-ist me.
  7. I wanna get witch-u.
  8. Call me a jack-o-lantern because I light up when I see you.
  9. You’re Franken-fine.
  10. I’m a vampire and looking for something to suck on…
Sophie Blake

Carleton '26

I am a third-year undergraduate journalism student at Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario. I am originally from Toronto, and moved to Ottawa so I could attend Canada's top journalism school. I wanted to learn the roots of traditional journalism while also learning how to reshape these ways into what fits me and my style. I have always loved to read and write. English was my favourite course when I was in primary and secondary school. Now, I minor in it alongside journalism. Wellness and culture stories are what interest me the most. I love to read about what's trending, so researching this myself and being able to share my ideas, interests, and experiences concerning all things health and entertainment-related is something I'm really excited about. Alongside culture and wellness stories, I've found interest in women's rights and history, and how this pertains to today and the potential future. This is what you'll see me writing about a lot.