This might be a hot take, but what if I told you that the sexiest holiday of the year is Halloween? I know, I know — you’re probably thinking that it should be Valentine’s Day or even Christmas (Jack Frost, you do it for me). But, let’s face it, with cozy weather, scandalous costumes, and maybe a little one-too-many (if you’re 21+, I mean), you’re almost sure to score your new boo with these dirty and flirty Halloween texts.

Now listen, whoever says that shooting your shot is scary has obviously never been to a haunted house. Because, if we’re being real, you are much hotter than the sweat I accumulate walking through dark hallways — which is a lot. But, for those who need a bigger push than their delusional state from a candy coma, Halloween is the perfect time to send that scary message and blame it on the ghost sheet that wandered by.

Even if you aren’t the type to send flirty text messages, there is something so thrilling about shooting your shot with your crush. So, why not embrace it this spooky season? I’m sure that with these flirty text messages, you’ll be sure to have their costume on your bedroom floor this Halloween.

20 Flirty Halloween Texts:

Isn’t it scary how you haven’t asked me out yet? You’re looking FANG-tastic. I promise I don’t bite (unless you want me to). You’re just my (blood) type. Wanna find out what I turn into at midnight? Let’s bone… 😏 You’re the pumpkin of my eye. If I were a zombie, I’d eat you first. Your costume looks good, but I think it’d look better on my floor. Happy Halloween! Wanna be my boo?