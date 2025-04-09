You Thought Sexting Was Just Pics? Gen Z’s Doing It Way Different

You know that time of night. It’s late. Not too late. But late enough. You’ve already done your nighttime routine — skincare, hair in a claw clip, LED lights glowing red. Maybe it’s 11:47 p.m., maybe 2:13 a.m. — either way, it’s phone time. You’re in bed, scrolling through TikTok with one AirPod in, and suddenly you see a name pop up. Maybe it’s your partner, someone from Hinge, maybe an ex-situationship, or even just a name you kind of forgot about until right now. But your stomach flips. You open the message.

It’s subtle: “Hey you.” Or “Can’t sleep.” The conversation kicks off: a quick “How was your day?” and a little meme exchange… and then? A shift. A wink. A “What are you wearing?”

And then, you’re in. Welcome to the soft-launch hours of sexting. Gen Z style.

For some, traditional sexting, such as sending spicy snaps, still happens, and the days of sending grainy mirror pics with edgy captions are very much still alive. But for others, sexting — at least in the way millennials may have known it — has taken on a new form.

A 2022 survey showed Millennials are the most active age group when it comes to sexting in the U.S. “Almost four out of every 10 Millennials reported sending a sexually explicit image to someone they were dating,” the study reports. “In comparison, 20 percent of Gen Z users reported engaging in sexting.”

So here’s the question: is sexting still happening, or has Gen Z taken a whole new approach to digital intimacy?

Whether it’s on dating apps or — let’s be real — some social media platforms, sexting still sneaks through the cracks. According to Sex Therapist, Kate Logan, “[Gen Zers] are moving towards things like voice notes, memes, and late-night check-ins. They are making authentic connections a priority by using/sending messages that expire or disappear.”

I don’t know why, but lately, I’ve been really f*cking with the Hinge voice feature. Danielle*, 21

In fact, some college students are really vibing with voice memos instead of the usual quick reply texts. “I don’t know why, but lately, I’ve been really f*cking with the Hinge voice feature,” says Danielle*, 21. “It feels more personal, and hearing their voice makes it feel real, even if we’re just sending something flirty.” That realness matters, especially when you’re navigating relationships that are still mostly digital, whether it’s a new fling or something more serious.

And that craving for connection is showing up in all kinds of creative ways. “While I still send straight-up nudes to my boyfriend, I’ve definitely sent more thirst traps disguised as a ‘fit check,’” says Audrey*, 22. “We’re long distance, so anytime I see him [online], I try to get creative with what I show and/or tell him. Sometimes it’s about the tease.”

Others echo this new-age version of flirtation. The sexiness is in the subtext — Sexting in 2025 is less about showing everything and more about suggesting something. It’s the art of the slow burn. The meme that says “this reminded me of you.” The perfectly-timed selfie with just the right lighting. Or even better: the 10-second voice note that ends with a breathy laugh. Subtle. Sexy. Safe.

I’ve always cared about consent and privacy. You don’t just send something unless you know it’s welcome. I don’t want any of my stuff ending up in a group chat. Brian*, 22

One thing that’s changed the most? Awareness. When things do get steamier, consent and control are everything. What might have felt right on Snapchat doesn’t necessarily translate to IG DMs. While disappearing messages or Close Friends lists give off the illusion of safety, the screenshot button still looms. “I’m definitely more careful than I used to be,” says Brian*, 22. “I’ve always cared about consent and privacy. You don’t just send something unless you know it’s welcome. I don’t want any of my stuff ending up in a group chat.” Gen Z has grown up with screenshots, data leaks, and every kind of privacy warning imaginable, so it makes sense that security is a dealbreaker.

Sexting isn’t confined to a single platform anymore. Each one has its own vibe, its own rules. And with new platforms constantly popping up, from BeReal to private Discord servers and anonymous apps, many now come baked-in with proactive safety features. There’s also been a shift in tone. “Although people using these platforms expect privacy, it has become strategic,” says Logan. “These days, connection now depends on whether there is an authentic connection and a safe space for emotional safety and less on sex.”

It’s not just about getting attention, it’s about validation. Like, when he listens to my voice memo and sends one back, it just feels good. Audrey*, 22

And it’s not just about physical attraction anymore. Emotional connection is key. While some still use platforms like WhatsApp for straight-up sexting, others are looking for something deeper. “Sexting with my boyfriend is still hot, but now it’s also about how we communicate,” says Audrey. “It’s not just about getting attention, it’s about validation. Like, when he listens to my voice memo and sends one back, it just feels good.”

That blend of spicy with a side of sincere is defining digital intimacy for Gen Z. While some Gen Zers are into the more playful sexting, others might find intimacy in deeply personal conversations or emotional vulnerability that transcends sexual cues. “My partner and I sext more often than I’d like to admit,” says Carly*, 21. “We’ve recently made things official, and while our chats are fun and silly, there’s definitely something brewing there as we’re starting to get to know each other better — even if it’s just a sexy phone vibe for now.”

So, no — sexting hasn’t disappeared. The scroll is still happening. The messages are still being sent. The thirst is very much alive. It’s just grown up a little. Gotten smarter. Funnier. More intentional. It’s Gen Z’s version of sexy: part voice memo, part validation, part purple heart reaction at 2 a.m., and a whole lot of sexy.

*All names have been changed.