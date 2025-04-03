It’s officially April, and college students everywhere are recovering from the shenanigans of spring break vacations, intense midterms, and crossing our fingers that the last snowfall has passed (at least I am). April means spring and summer are around the corner — and with that, it’s important to adjust your skin care for the new season.
With temperatures rising and the days getting longer, my face becomes a battleground for sweat, oil, and melted makeup. My skin may be dry AF in the winter, but once it’s warm and sunny, it gets oily and almost unmanageable. I’ve struggled with breakouts, sunburns, dry eyelids, and a shiny forehead in every flash-on Instagram picture I take.
As a college student, it’s difficult to switch out my entire skin care drawer for all new products when the seasons change. While I typically retire my thick face moisturizer to the storage underneath my bathroom sink, I keep my other products and try to make smaller changes in my skin care regimen in preparation for spring. So I spoke to two experts — Dr. Hallie McDonald, board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of ERLY Skin Care; and Dr. Alexis Stephens, board certified dermatologist, clinical instructor, and founder of Lex Dermatology — to find out the non-negotiable steps they recommend implementing into your skin care routine for spring and summer.
- Never skip face wash.
Nothing makes me feel clean at the end of a hot day like a foamy face wash lathered on my skin. “Picking a gentle cleanser that makes you excited to wash your face is key to ensuring it becomes a part of your daily routine,” Dr. Stephens says. “OLAY Cleansing Melts + Vitamin C ($5) are water-activated daily cleansing squares that dissolve into microbubbles to remove sweat and oil, which are produced at a higher rate as the weather warms up.”
Washing my face is a skin care step that I never skip, especially in the spring and summer, when all of the sweat settles on my face.
- Wear spf daily.
While you might be sick of being told to wear sunscreen, there’s a genuine reason behind it. According to Dr. McDonald, the most important skin care step by far is to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) daily to prevent sun damage and aging.
“The Earth’s tilt makes UV rays stronger in summer, leading to a higher risk of sunburn, hyperpigmentation, and premature aging,” Dr. McDonald says. “UV radiation triggers collagen breakdown, oxidative stress, and DNA damage, increasing the risk of wrinkles and skin cancer. To make wearing daily SPF more seamless in your routine, you can use a moisturizer with a mineral sunscreen, like ERLY Start Moisturizer SPF 40.” ($42)
Dr. McDonald recommends wearing SPF even on cloudy days, as UV rays can penetrate clouds and windows, leading to cumulative skin damage. Get started on implementing this skin care habit before summer to protect your skin.
- Use products with niacinamide.
Products with niacinamide help control oil production and soothe redness. “Heat causes vasodilation, meaning blood vessels near the skin’s surface expand to release excess body heat. This increased circulation can cause flushing, redness, and sensitivity,” Dr. McDonald says.
“As summer heat and humidity cause the skin to produce more oil, using products with niacinamide that help regulate sebum levels can keep excess shine under control. This not only reduces the likelihood of breakouts, but also makes pores appear smaller and skin look clearer,” Dr. McDonald says. I don’t know about you, but the niacinamide serum that’s been collecting dust on my skin care shelf will definitely be getting used from here on out.
- Incorporate vitamin c
Vitamin C is an antioxidant that works to brighten and protect the skin against sun damage, while also promoting healing and reducing inflammation. According to Dr. Stephens, “Spring is a great time to incorporate vitamin C back into your routine, as it reduces inflammation — more common during allergy season. It also protects against free radicals and UV damage.”
Dr. Stephens recommends the OLAY Super Serum ($35) because it features five essential active ingredients like vitamin C, vitamin E, niacinamide, collagen peptide, and AHA all in one bottle.
- Use a lightweight moisturizer.
Using a heavy cream can trap sweat and lead to breakouts, Dr. McDonald says. She recommends “switching to a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer,” since “higher temperatures and humidity stimulates sebaceous (oil) glands.” This means a heavier moisturizer could make your skin feel greasy, and “contribute to clogged pores, acne, and breakouts.”
While increased sweat production in the warmer months might tempt you to cut back on moisturizer completely, it’s important not to skip it altogether. “Chlorine from pools, salt water, and excess sun exposure strip the skin’s natural lipids, weakening the skin barrier and causing dryness, irritation, and sensitivity,” Dr. McDonald says. Combating this with a light moisturizer will ensure your skin stays hydrated without feeling heavy.
- drink more water
Staying hydrated — especially in the warmer months — is important not only to your body, but also your skin.
“Warmer weather can lead to dehydration, which affects skin health,” Dr. Stephens says. “Drink plenty of water to maintain a natural glow.”