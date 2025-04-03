It’s officially April, and college students everywhere are recovering from the shenanigans of spring break vacations, intense midterms, and crossing our fingers that the last snowfall has passed (at least I am). April means spring and summer are around the corner — and with that, it’s important to adjust your skin care for the new season.

With temperatures rising and the days getting longer, my face becomes a battleground for sweat, oil, and melted makeup. My skin may be dry AF in the winter, but once it’s warm and sunny, it gets oily and almost unmanageable. I’ve struggled with breakouts, sunburns, dry eyelids, and a shiny forehead in every flash-on Instagram picture I take.

As a college student, it’s difficult to switch out my entire skin care drawer for all new products when the seasons change. While I typically retire my thick face moisturizer to the storage underneath my bathroom sink, I keep my other products and try to make smaller changes in my skin care regimen in preparation for spring. So I spoke to two experts — Dr. Hallie McDonald, board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of ERLY Skin Care; and Dr. Alexis Stephens, board certified dermatologist, clinical instructor, and founder of Lex Dermatology — to find out the non-negotiable steps they recommend implementing into your skin care routine for spring and summer.