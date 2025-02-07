Move Over, Millennial Pause: The “Gen Z Shake” Is Here

Ever watched a millennial start a video and thought, “Why am I being forced to watch you chew for three full seconds before you speak?” Congrats, you’ve just witnessed the infamous millennial pause — that awkward, split-second delay before they start talking, a relic of the early 2010s when people weren’t sure if their phone was actually recording. Blame it on their iPod Touch trauma. The term really took off on TikTok, and let’s just say my notifications are permanently fried. But plot twist, Gen Z now has their own version: the Gen Z shake.

Instead of pausing, they hit record a second too early — while aggressively adjusting their phones — then start talking like they just survived an earthquake. In other words, many TikTok creators hit record a second too early, when they still appear to be setting up their phones to film.

As creator Zaina put it in a viral TikTok, “The Gen Z equivalent to the millennial pause is the shake and setting [the phone] down.” Basically, if millennials ease into a video like they’re delivering the evening news, Gen Z enters like they just fumbled their phone down a flight of stairs. And honestly? It’s iconic.

What’s the deal with Millennial Pause?

Supposedly, it’s a leftover reflex from the dark ages of tech, when recording delays made you double-check if your flip phone was actually capturing your 240p moment. Others say it’s just another millennial quirk like aggressively side-parting their hair or overusing the “😂” emoji.

But the worst part? Now that they know about it, they can’t stop. And even when they attempt a smooth start, a little hesitation still sneaks in. Meanwhile, Gen Z? No pause. No hesitation. Just straight into “Hey guys!” like they were literally born with the front cam recording. Because let’s be real — they were.

What even is Gen Z Shake?

Instead of holding space, Gen Z is already mid-sentence before the camera even settles. It’s chaotic, it’s unhinged, it’s real. Their phones are still wobbling as they launch into whatever urgent thought just had to be shared with the world. Editing? Perfect angles? Stability? Never heard of them.

It’s basically the digital equivalent of FaceTiming your bestie while aggressively pacing your room in a hoodie and messy bun. The Gen Z Shake isn’t an accident — it’s an energy.

Why is the Gen Z Shake so popular now?

Nobody really knows where it started, but here Gen Z might just be collectively glitching like NPCs before speaking. If you’ve caught yourself doing the Gen Z Shake (a little head bob, maybe an eye twitch, the presentence buffering moment), don’t worry, you’re not alone. Apparently, it’s their way of making sure their brain and mouth sync up before they say something questionable. Makes sense.

From canceling skinny jeans to clowning 2014 Tumblr, they kind of have a track record of rejecting whatever Millennials did before them. The Gen Z Shake? Yeah, well, this might just be their own weird verbal tic. But hey, at least it looks intentional. Just another quirky signature move that keeps them unpredictable, unbothered, and (somehow) still cooler than Millennials.