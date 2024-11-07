Post-Election Anxiety Is Real — Here Are 25 Affirmations To Help Ease Your Mind

The 2024 presidential election has come to a close, and for many, this can be an incredible source of stress. On Nov. 6, former President Donald Trump was re-elected as the 48th President of the United States. For many, this is a time of uncertainty and anxiety. But to help ease a racing mind, calming affirmations can be a great source of comfort.

During times of intense anxiety, it is so important that we focus on our mental health. It’s normal to feel anxious, but it’s essential to not emotions rule us. Instead, there are steps that we can take to focus on our mental health — journaling, deep breathing, and other forms of self-care can be extremely beneficial if you feel yourself impacted by the results of the 2024 election. And, sometimes, some kind words are all we need to calm down and move forward.

During this time, it’s best to focus on incorporating self-care into your daily routine such as going on nature walks, meditating, and doing affirmations. Part of self-care is acknowledging these feelings and anxieties that you have, and then releasing them. So, take some time to take a few deep breaths and read (and repeat!) these calming affirmations following the 2024 election — because you, and your mind, should always come first.

25 Calming Affirmations following the 2024 election:

I am powerful no matter who is in power. No matter the election results, it will not deter me from working towards liberation and equality for all. I protect my mental, emotional, and physical health and take breaks when I need to. I allow myself to hope while also preparing to act. I will stay unwavering in my commitment to social change and advocacy. I can stay grounded even when the world feels chaotic. This moment of uncertainty will pass. I focus on what I can control and release the rest. I believe in the strength of collective action today and every day. I am the change I wish to see in the world. No amount of worrying can change the future. I am a powerhouse of resilience. The fight is not over.

I know that hope is not lost. I am informed, engaged, and empowered. I rest so I can advocate for those in need. I am disappointed, but I know that there are still good people in the world. No matter what happens, I will never stop fighting for what I believe in. I will be present and calm today. I protect my peace by prioritizing my mental health. I can care deeply without constantly consuming. My anxiety doesn’t make me weak, it makes me human. I can hold space for hope and worry at the same time I am choosing to focus on what I can control. My voice matters even beyond election day.

Feeling anxious is normal, but don’t allow it to make you feel weak. If anything, having that deep worry shows you care about this country and other people. Take time to focus on your mental health and show yourself compassion during this time.