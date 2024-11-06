6 Mental Health Resources If Donald Trump’s Win Is Impacting You

For some, the political is personal. On Nov. 6, the 2024 presidential election came to an end with former President Donald Trump winning his campaign for re-election. This win sent shockwaves through the United States, with many voters (especially those who supported Vice President Kamala Harris) feeling upset, anxious, and scared for what is to come during Trump’s second term as president.

This fear is especially true for many members of the queer community, as well as people of color, women, and countless others who fear they may be impacted by Trump’s proposed policies. And while his presidency has yet to begin for several months, folks are already struggling with their mental health as they grapple with this loss. The link between politics and mental health isn’t unique to this election, though: A 2019 survey of 800 Americans found that 25% of respondents felt depressed when their chosen candidate lost an election.

While the future may seem bleak for many, there are mental health resources out there that can help ease political anxiety and stress surrounding the results of the 2024 presidential election — and offer a supportive, affirming space. So, here are five mental health resources to turn to if you’re feeling impacted by Trump’s win — because the biggest things we can do in this moment are take care of ourselves and each other.