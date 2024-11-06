6 Mental Health Resources If Donald Trump’s Win Is Impacting You

For some, the political is personal. On Nov. 6, the 2024 presidential election came to an end with former President Donald Trump winning his campaign for re-election. This win sent shockwaves through the United States, with many voters (especially those who supported Vice President Kamala Harris) feeling upset, anxious, and scared for what is to come during Trump’s second term as president.
This fear is especially true for many members of the queer community, as well as people of color, women, and countless others who fear they may be impacted by Trump’s proposed policies. And while his presidency has yet to begin for several months, folks are already struggling with their mental health as they grapple with this loss. The link between politics and mental health isn’t unique to this election, though: A 2019 survey of 800 Americans found that 25% of respondents felt depressed when their chosen candidate lost an election.
While the future may seem bleak for many, there are mental health resources out there that can help ease political anxiety and stress surrounding the results of the 2024 presidential election — and offer a supportive, affirming space. So, here are five mental health resources to turn to if you’re feeling impacted by Trump’s win — because the biggest things we can do in this moment are take care of ourselves and each other.
- Crisis Text Line
-
The Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7, high-quality text-based mental health support and crisis intervention. It’s powered by volunteers trained to practice empathy and active listening to help texters identify their own strengths and coping strategies in moments of anxiety, distress, or crisis.
How to access: Text HOME to 741741 (U.S.-based)
- LGBTQ National Hotline
-
The LGBTQ National Hotline is a free and confidential resource available by phone from 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. EST Monday through Friday, and 12:00-5:00 p.m. EST on Saturdays. This hotline provides support for queer folks who need a safe and affirming space to talk about the issues they’re currently facing.
How to access: Call 888-843-4564
- National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Helpline
-
NAMI provides information, resource referrals, and support for people affected by mental health conditions, including anxiety caused by political or social stress. The Helpline operates Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST.
How to access: Call 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or text “helpline” to 62640
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
-
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 confidential support for those in distress, including people experiencing anxiety, depression, or emotional strain due to political issues.
How to access: Call or text 988
- 7 Cups
-
7 Cups provides free, anonymous emotional support through trained volunteer listeners who are available 24/7.
How to access: Go to the 7 Cups website to be connected with a trained listener.
- National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network (NQTTCN)
-
The NQTTCN is a collective of queer and trans therapists of color that provides a directory of therapists, peer support, and resources focused on the mental health and wellness of LGBTQ+ BIPOC communities.
How to access: Go to the NQTTCN website to find a provider.