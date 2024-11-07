While the 2024 presidential election is an important milestone for many in the United States, it’s arguably the most monumental for Gen Zers, many of whom voted for the first time on Nov. 5. As a growing demographic restless for change, Gen Zers mobilized in various ways, including advocating for specific issues, helping to fight election and voter misinformation, and even running for Congressional and state government seats.

Gen Z certainly hasn’t been quiet about their views on the election, either. Since the beginning of the 2024 presidential election, Gen Z has been consistent on the issues driving their votes — which, according to multiple Her Campus surveys, included reproductive rights, gun control, and the economy — and how they believe each of the presidential candidates would affect these issues.

Then, in the early morning of Nov. 6, it became official: The election was called and it was announced that former president Donald Trump has been re-elected for another term, winning over Vice President Kamala Harris. For many Gen Zers, especially those who felt confident about a Harris win, the results were a shock to the system. Below, progressive Gen Zers from across the country process their reactions to Trump’s win with Her Campus.

Fear & Sadness Loom Large.

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump has made extreme racist and xenophobic remarks: He accused Haitian immigrants of “eating pets,” implied it is in immigrants’ genes to commit horrendous crimes, and continuously questioned Harris’s racial identity. These remarks aren’t isolated to his recent presidential campaign, either. During his first term as president-elect, Trump tweeted about four Congresswoman of color, telling them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came,” and he continuously instilled fear surrounding immigration.

This is to say nothing of Trump’s stance on LGBTQ+ issues. His anti-trans messaging is clear he does not plan to protect one of the most vulnerable populations in the country. And if Project 2025 takes effect, all kinds of LGBTQ+ rights are at severe risk.

With this — and many other reasons — in mind, young voters are fearful for their and their loved ones’ safety.

“As a queer person, I fear most for my trans brothers and sisters, being a part of a community that has been consistently targeted.” — Kenna, Kent State University

“I feel sick to my stomach. As a woman, I feel like I just lost all my rights, my freedom, and my happiness. I’m scared to live in a country that let this man be president for a second time when we saw how it went the first time.” — Aiyana, Rutgers University

“I am so devastated for my right for the rights of my family, my immigrant mother — everyone will be affected poorly.” — Jasmin, Kent State University

“I have significant concerns for the state of our nation, our environment, our board of education, LGBTQ+ rights, women’s rights, and the rights of people of color. I’m incredibly worried about how this will impact not only the next four years, but how this will continue to shape American history forever.” — Jackie, University of Massachusetts Boston

“The thought of having this man run our country is absolutely terrifying and makes our country genuinely seem like a joke … Having this man, who is an extreme threat to women and has recently said that he will ‘protect women whether they like it or not,’ be declared president of the United States is absolutely terrifying. The fact that a majority of our country would rather have him in office over an incredibly qualified woman is just so disheartening.” — Emma, James Madison University

“I feel broken and shattered. It’s heartbreaking what people seemed to sacrifice in exchange for money and loyalty to a convicted felon. I’m truly terrified to be a woman in America for the next four years.” — Bryana, Fairfield University

“I feel lied to and like my world is ending … I hope we can prevent the rights to women’s bodily autonomy, LGBTQ+, and minorities from being stripped away even more. I hope I can marry my girlfriend one day and start a family without being scared of their future.” — Ashley*, Kent State University

Concern Turns Into Rage — Especially For Women.

With abortion measures being on several state ballots and the future of reproductive rights on the line, the 2024 presidential election was an immense battle for bodily autonomy. Throughout their campaigns, Harris and Trump continued to promise two different versions of America — one with a nationwide, federal protection on reproductive freedom, and another allowing for states to restrict access to reproductive healthcare. When the election was called and Trump was re-elected, this was one of the leading reason many young voters — especially women — felt intense anger.

“I truly believe if you do not feel offended by this election, you lack empathy, you lack spirit, and you are beyond privileged and ignorant to not be concerned about your sisters, mothers, daughters, and friends.” — Bailey, Kent State University

“It’s clear now, more than ever, that the United States doesn’t care about women. They would rather have a convicted felon in office than a woman, and I find that disgusting.” — Abby*

“It feels like a slap in the face.” — Erica*

“I am livid. It felt like progress was being made and I was excited to see more people wanting to be involved.” — Selina*, University of Georgia alum

“It’s pure misogyny.” — Ann*, Kent State University

Despite It all, They’re not Backing down.

Though many Gen Zers are feeling heartbroken and incensed, they’re not giving up hope. In fact, many express a deeper resolve to advocate for themselves and for others.

“I am angry, sad, disgusted, just to name a few. This country has proven they do not respect, ‘protect,’ or care for women. I am scared for the future generations over this. I will continue to support and reach out to help not only women, but POC and transgender individuals. The fight does not stop here.” — Stacey, Kent State University

“I feel gutted and numb. I had so much hope going into the election and I feel almost robbed. I am truly concerned for reproductive freedom and my rights as a queer woman. I will continue advocating for these rights throughout this presidency as we cannot let this rule over us; we have to fight against it.” — Aislinn, Kent State University

“I am absolutely devastated by this election. As a queer, Mexican American woman I am terrified of what this election means for me and my future. I will continue fighting for a woman’s right to safe a abortion, for protecting LGBTQ rights, and reforming the healthcare and education system.” — Juliana, The University of Texas at Austin

“I woke up this morning feeling depressed and scared that my rights will be taken away from me [but] I will keep advocating my beliefs and educating myself to prevent any Handmaids Tale situations.” — Lynn*, Kent State University

“Even though I am feeling very overwhelmed with the outcome, my frustration only empowers me to continue to educate myself further and remain true to my beliefs. I want to advocate for not only policy but for human rights. We all deserve to live in a society that does not turn their heads on those who need it the most.” — Danielle, Kent State University

*Names have been changed.