Packing An Anxiety Bag? Here’s What A Psychologist Says To Include

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Call it emotional support, call it self-care, call it your daily survival kit. The anxiety bag is Gen Z’s latest upgrade to the classic “what’s in my bag?” trend. But instead of lip gloss and a half-dead ballpoint pen, this version is curated for grounding and simply getting through the day without spiraling before noon. If you’re looking for anxiety bag essentials, consider this your guide to all the little things that could help you stay calm, focused, and a little more in control when life gets extra chaotic.

An anxiety bag is exactly what it sounds like: a small, intentional stash of items designed to help you regulate when things feel overwhelming. Think of it as your portable calm kit — something you can reach into during crowded lectures, high-stakes exams, stressful workdays, or a moment when your brain decides to open 47 tabs at once and all of them are unhelpful. It’s personal, aesthetic, and lowkey powerful. Your bag, your rules, just with better coping mechanisms.

So what actually goes inside? According to Dr. Megan McElheran, a clinical psychologist, having tangible, sensory tools nearby can help interrupt anxiety spirals and bring your focus back. “Anxiety bags resonate the most with Gen Z from what I see, I think largely because they turn coping into something more ‘tangible’ and ‘accessible’ in the moment,” McElheran tells Her Campus. A lot of this comes down to grounding. Engaging your senses (touch, smell, taste, etc.) can signal to your body that you’re safe, even if your thoughts are racing. That’s why things like fidget toys, mints, textured objects, or calming scents can actually make a difference.

@kelseyslittleworld @Daniella Lopez ✩ thank you for inspiring me to share my anxiety bag!💞 I created this kit last year in DBT and over time I’ve perfected it to be the perfect lil tool kit for me. I wanted to share because if it works for me, it might help you too! #anxietykit #anxietybag #bpdtok ♬ original sound – 🎶✨️🎼Alfred🎼✨️🎶

There’s no perfect formula when it comes to putting together an anxiety bag, which is kind of the point. For the most part, though, it’s best to include items that engage your five senses or support grounding techniques — AKA little tools that can help you hit pause when anxiety starts to spiral.

Schylling Store Fidget Toys It might look like a textured squishy, a spinner, or a small stress ball — but these aren’t just cute distractions. Sensory tools, like something soft to touch or something you can squeeze, help pull you back into the present moment. Some even recommend including a temperature-based item, like a cold stone or heat pack. “I typically suggest to my clients that including a temperature-based item in [their anxiety bag] since temperature shifts can really help calm the nervous system,” McElheran adds. So, consider a NeeDoh cube ($20) the perfect thing to pack. See On Amazon

neuro Mints or Gum Chewing gum or popping a mint can feel surprisingly grounding. The act of chewing and the sharp taste help anchor your attention to your body instead of your racing thoughts. These Neuro Calm & Clarity Mints ($25) contain 13 mcg vitamin D3 to support serotonin production and help regulate mental health while reinforcing a healthy immune system. See On Amazon

REVIVE Essential Oils A calming scent (lavender, peppermint, or citrus) can be a game-changer for those moments when your brain refuses to chill. Smell is one of the fastest ways to signal safety to your nervous system, and just a quick sniff from a small roller — like this one from REVIVE ($15) — can reset your mood. See On REVIVE

sour drops Sour Candy Yes, sour candy! It might seem like a random indulgence, but strong flavors can snap you out of anxious thought loops. “Funny enough, sour candies and strong flavors can really interrupt anxious thought loops,” says McElheran. So, consider keeping some Sour Drops ($24) in your bag for a (sour) treat. See On Amazon

jlab Earbuds or Headphones Music can be a total reset button. Whether it’s a chill playlist or a quick ASMR clip, headphones help you carve out a micro-space of calm. The JLab Go Air Pop+ earbuds ($18) are small, sleek, and most importantly, budget-friendly. See On Amazon

rubiks Reset tools Things like a mini journal, affirmation cards, or a playlist that helps you regulate when anxiety hits. “One of the most important things I advise having as well (not just in an anxiety bag) but a written ground script for moments where it’s hard to think clearly,” McElheran suggests. “Puzzles and other task-based games and items are also a really good way to help redirect focus.” Maybe it’s time for you to solve the classic Rubik’s Cube ($10). See On Amazon

How do you make an anxiety bag that actually works for you?

An anxiety bag works best when it’s personal. What soothes one person might do absolutely nothing for someone else. So, start with your triggers: Do you get overwhelmed by noise? Feel jittery during downtime? Spiral before deadlines? Once you know what sets things off, you can match items to those moments.

McElheran notes that, “Familiar scents or comfort objects also have a funny way of providing people a sense of safety, so that is another good item if you have it.” If you need sensory distractions, think textured or fidget-friendly objects. If you’re craving comfort, add something soft, a favorite scent, or even a small object that reminds you of home. If your brain tends to race, tools like gum, mints, or a simple note with grounding prompts can help bring you back to the present.

Also, don’t underestimate the trial-and-error phase. Your anxiety bag isn’t a one-and-done situation; it should evolve with you. Maybe something you thought would help just doesn’t. Swap it out. Add new things. Edit it like you would a playlist. The goal isn’t perfection. It’s having a go-to kit that feels supportive, easy to reach for, and genuinely helpful when you need it most.