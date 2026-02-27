Disney & BAGGU’s New Mickey & Friends Collection Includes The Cutest Bag Charm

Hot dog! While BAGGU is no stranger to having adorable collaborations – including Hello Kitty, Miffy, and more – their newest one is one you can’t miss. If you’re looking to add some whimsy to your everyday style, this new Disney collection is the one for you. Disney is launching their first ever collaboration with BAGGU, themed to Disney’s Mickey & Friends. This is one you’re not gonna want to miss.

In case you’re not familiar with BAGGU, the brand emphasizes the importance of sustainability — but in style. BAGGU’s bags are made almost entirely out of recycled materials, with their mission being to minimize materials and increase durability. BAGGU proves that you don’t need to sacrifice your look to be sustainable. If you’re looking to purchase a bag that’s both durable and fashionable while also relishing in nostalgia, this Disney’s Mickey & Friends collection from BAGGU has something for everyone.

BAGGU’s Mickey & Friends collection embodies timeless nostalgia, blending Mickey & Friends personality with BAGGU practicality. Plus, any girl knows how important it is to have a go-to bag for all of their essentials.

The collection features beloved character-inspired prints, including fan-favorite characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy. The collection offers 31 pieces priced from $14 to $82, including a wide assortment of items: crescent bags, fanny packs, pouch sets, cosmetic cases, reusable bags, pouches, and more — plus an adorable Mickey Mouse Bag Charm to put on your bag of choice. Needless to say, whether you need a new lunch bag or a bag to hold essentials in, this collection has something for you.

The Disney’s Mickey & Friends BAGGU collection will be available for purchase on March 4 at 10 a.m. PST online at Baggu.com and in BAGGU stores. There will also be select items for purchase on DisneyStore.com and on Disney Store’s TikTok Shop. There are even more adorable items in this collection, with Disney Store carrying three exclusive items: two Crescent Bags featuring embroidered designs of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and a Cloud Carry-On that features a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse allover print.

Whether you want to purchase a minimalist homage to Disney or you’re looking to be decked out in Disney-themed prints, BAGGU and Disney’s Mickey & Friends collection has something for everyone. Be prepared with your wallet at 10 a.m. PST on March 4 to shop items from this adorable collection — I know I’ll be!